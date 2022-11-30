Emmys Announce First Children’s Show Awards









The US National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees and presenters for the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards – the debut of the Children’s Emmy Awards.

Singer JoJo Siwa (“The J Team”) will host the so-called “creative arts” ceremony, also known as technical awards, on December 10, while actor Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) will present the top category winners on December 11th. Both events will take place in Los Angeles.

In addition to announcing award winners, Siwa will also perform onstage at the Wilshire Ebell Theater as part of her group XOMG POP! during the event.

“I am honored to host the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards and to be nominated for both Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Music Direction and Writing for a Series,” said Siwa. “It’s sure to be a fun night with my girl group, XOMG POP! starting the night with what will be a great performance.”

McBrayer, who was nominated for Outstanding Host for “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” said he was “thrilled to be hosting the first Emmy ceremony created specifically to recognize the important and influential children’s and family genre. It’s truly an honor. honor all the individuals whose wonderful contributions remind us that great television can entertain, educate and unite people of all ages.”

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Preschool Series

“Helpsters”

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition”

“Sesame Street”

“Table Time”

“Waffle + Mochi”

Best Children’s or Family Series

“The Astronauts”

“The Nanny Club”

“The Enchanted Rock: Back in the Cave”

“Raising Dion”

“Secrets in Sulfur Springs”

Best Teen Series

“Doogie Kamealoha MD”

“First Day”

“Heartstopper”

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

Best Fiction Special

“Introducing, Nate”

“Muppets Haunted Mansion: The Spooky Party”

“See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special”

“The Enchanted Sneakers”

“Spin”

“Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast”

Best Non-Fiction Program

“Hi I’m Sevy”

“Kids Baking Championship”

“Nick News”

“Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race”

“Who are you, Charlie Brown?”

Best Animated Preschool Series

“Ada Batista, Scientist”

“Molly of Denali”

“Octonauts – Mission Planet”

“Santiago dos Mares”

“Xavier Riddler and the Secret Museum”

Best Animated Series

“City of Ghosts”

“Cuphead – The Series”

“Radical Family: Bigger and Better”

“Star Trek: Prodigy”

“A Grimm’s Grimm’s Tale”

Best Animated Special

“El Deafo”

“Hilda and the Mountain King”

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformonstrom”

“Maya and the 3 Warriors”

“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans”

Best Short Series

“Hi Alberto”

“Little Bird”

“Rhymes through Times”

“Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race”

“We the People”

Best Interactive Media

“Catch the thief!”

“In Space with Markiplier”

“Madrid Dark”

“boyfriend”

“Paper Birds”

Best Promotional Ad

“Choose Kindness Campaign”

“Dragons: The Nine Realms”

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous”

“Maya and the 3 Warriors”

“My Squishy Little Dumplings”

“PBS KIDS: ‘You Taught Me’ Brand Campaign”

Best Leading Actor in a Preschool, Toddler, or Teen Series

Kit Connor (“Heartstopper”)

Loretta Devine (“Family Reunion”)

Mark Feuerstein (“The Nanny Club”)

Joe Locke (“Heartstopper”)

Alicia Silverstone (“The Nanny Club”)

Rueby Wood (“Introducing, Nate”)

Outstanding Supporting Role in a Preschool, Toddler, or Teen Series

Adeel Akhtar (“Sweet Tooth”)

Nonso Anozie (“Sweet Tooth”)

Yasmin Finney (“Heartstopper”)

William Gao (“Heartstopper”)

Lisa Kudrow (“Introducing, Nate”)

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Preschool, Toddler, or Teen Series

Malia Baker (“The Babysitters’ Club”)

Quinn Copeland (“Punky Brewster”)

Sammi Haney (“Raising Dion”)

Momona Tamada (“The Nanny Club”)

Ja’Siah Young (“Raising Dion”)

Outstanding Performance in a Preschool, Toddler, or Teen Series

Olivia Colman (“Heartstopper”)

Chris Diamontopoulos (“Ghost Writer”)

Sharon Lawrence (“Punky Brewster”)

Randall Park (“Doogie Kamealoha, MD”)

Gina Rodriguez (“Diary of a Future President”)

Best Voice Acting in Preschool Animation

David Errigo Jr (“Ridley Jones”)

Eden Espinosa (“Alice in the Sweet Shop of Wonders”)

Michael Luwoye (“Baby Shark’s Big Show!”)

Daniel Ross (“Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas”)

Sherri Shepherd (“Blaze and the Monster Machines”)

Best Dubbing in Animation

Eric Bauza (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”)

Gray Delisle (“The Loud House”)

Mark Hamill (“Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia”)

Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob”)

Frank Welker (“Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?”)

Best Young Voice Acting in Preschool Animation

Asher Bishop (“The Loud House”)

Tucker Chandler (“Madagascar: A Little Wild”)

Kyrie McAlpin (“Doug Unplugs”)

Amir O’Neil (“Madagascar: A Little Wild”)

Andy Walken (“Centaur World”)

Best Presenter

Tabitha Brown (“Tab Time”)

Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez (“The Kids Tonight Show”)

Dame Helen Mirren (“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”)

Jack McBrayer (“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”)

Coyote Peterson (“Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip”)

Best Screenplay for a Preschool or Children’s Series

“The Nanny Club”

“See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special”

“Sesame Street”

“Waffle + Mochi”

“Who are you, Charlie Brown?”

Best Young Series Screenplay

“Introducing, Nate”

“Doogie Kamealoha MD”

“Heartstopper”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

“Sweet Tooth”

Best Writing for an Animated Preschool Series

“Ada Batista, Scientist”

“Alma’s Way”

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”

“Molly of Denali”

“Muppet Babies”

Best Screenplay for an Animated Series

“Amphibia”

“City of Ghosts”

“Dug Days”

“The World of Karma”)

“Maya and the 3 Warriors”

Best Directing for a Series (One Camera)

“The Nanny Club”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

“The Enchanted Sneakers”

“Spin”

“Sweet Tooth”

“Who are you, Charlie Brown?”

Outstanding Directing for a Series (Multiple Cameras)

“The Raven’s House”

“The Quest”

“Sesame Street”

“Top Chef Family Style”

“Zero Chill”

Best Directing in a Preschool Animated Series

“Ada Batista, Scientist”

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”

“Go! Go! Cory Carson”

“Muppet Babies”

“Stillwater”

“Storybots: Learn to Read”

Best Direction in an Animated Series

“Arlo the Alligator Boy”

“Carmen Sandiego”

“Hi Alberto”

“City of Ghosts”

“Dug Days”

“Hilda and the Mountain King”

Best Voice-Over Direction in an Animated Series

“Amphibia”

“World of Centaurs”

“Hilda and the Mountain King”

“Radical Family: Bigger and Better”

“Summer camp”

Best Musical Direction and Composition in a Series

“Introducing, Nate”

“The J Team”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

“Ruby and the Well”

“The Enchanted Sneakers”

Best Musical Direction and Composition in an Animated Series

“Catch the thief!”

“Looney Tunes Cartoons”

“Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love”

“The Tom & Jerry Show”

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”

Best Original Song

“Friends with a Penguin” – “Sesame Street”

“If You Have a Dream” – “Fancy Nancy”

“In Your Shoes” – “The Enchanted Sneakers”

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” – “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”

“Kicks” – “The Enchanted Sneakers”

Best Cinematography in a Series

“Donkey Hodie”

“Endlings”

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series”

“Sesame Street”

Best Cinematography for a Series (One Camera)

“Introducing, Nate”

“”The Enchanted Rock: Back in the Cave””

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

“The Enchanted Sneakers”

“Waffle + Mochi”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Multi-Camera)

“Bunk’d”

“Family meeting”

“Lets roll”

“Punky Brewster”

“”Raven’s House”

Best Series Editing (Single Camera)

“The Enchanted Rock: Back in the Cave”

“The Enchanted Sneakers”

“Sweet Tooth”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

“Who are you, Charlie Brown?”

Best Series Editing (Multi-Camera)

“Making Fun”

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition”

“Sesame Street”

“The Quest”

“Top Chef Family Style”

Best Editing in an Animated Preschool Series

“Beepers”

“Go! Go! Cory Carson”

“Octonauts and the Ring of Fire”

“Stillwater”

“Zé Coleta”

Best Editing in an Animated Series

“Hi Alberto”

“Dug Days”

“Maya and the 3 Warriors”

“Monsters at Work”

“Olaf Presents”

Best Series Sound Mixing and Editing

“The Astronauts”

“Raising Dion”

“Magic & Meows”

“Sweet Tooth”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing in an Animated Preschool Series

“City of Ghosts”

“Go! Go! Cory Carson”

“Mecha Builders”

“Octonauts and the Ring of Fire

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond”

Best Sound Mixing and Editing in an Animated Series

“Hi Alberto”

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformonstrom”

“LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales”

“Maya and the 3 Warriors”

“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans”

Best Special Effects in a Series

“Endlings”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

“Raising Dion”

“Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

“Waffle + Mochi”

Best Titles and Graphics

“Big Nate”

“Molly McGee and the Phantom”

“Green Eggs and Ham”

“Hilda and the Mountain King”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

Best Series Cast

“Introducing, Nate”

“Doogie Kamealoha MD”

“Heartstopper”

“Muppets Haunted Mansion”

“Sweet Tooth”

Best Cast in an Animated Series

“Big Nate”

“World of Centaurs”

“Go! Go! Cory Carson”

“Monsters at Work”

“Radical Family: Bigger and Better”

Best Art Direction

“The Barbarian and the Troll”

“The Enchanted Rock: Back in the Cave”

“Muppets Haunted Mansion”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

“The Enchanted Sneakers”

Best Costumes

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

“Odd Squad”

“The Raven’s House”

“The Enchanted Sneakers”

Best Hairstyles and Makeup

“The Nanny Club”

“The Canterville Ghost”

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”

“Heartstopper”

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series”

“The Enchanted Sneakers”

“Warped!”

Best Special Effects, Hair and Makeup

“Danger Force”

“Muppets Haunted Mansion”

“Odd Squad”

“The Quest”

“Sweet Tooth”

Best Choreography

“Introducing, Nate”

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”

“High School Musical: The Musical – The Series”

“The J Team”

“Siwas Dance Pop Revolution”

“The Enchanted Sneakers”

Best Stunt Coordination

“Danger Force”

“Endlings”

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”

“Raising Dion”

“Side Hustle”

