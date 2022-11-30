England wins with authority, qualifies first and faces Senegal in the round of 16 – Football

Did you paint the favorite? In a great performance, England beat Wales by 3-0 at the close of the last round of group B, this Tuesday (29), and guarantee classification in first place, with seven points conquered.

With two goals from Rashford and another scored by Foden, the English returned to play well and are now preparing for the next match, for the round of 16, against Senegal, who were second in group A. The game will take place next Sunday ( 4), at 4 pm (Brasília time).

The Welsh, who returned to a World Cup after 64 years, say goodbye to Qatar at the bottom of the group. A lot of disappointment for the meager campaign, mainly of the star Gareth Bale, who scored only one goal, and did not assume the protagonism.





The game

In the initial stage, we can see an attack against defense game.

England dominated the game, with an impressive 74% possession and nine shots, against just 26% possession for the Welsh, who kicked just two balls, with none of them hitting the goal.

In the best chance of the first 45 minutes, England set up a quick counterattack, and in a recovered ball in the midfield, Harry Kane gave a great pass to Rashford, who stopped in the good defense of goalkeeper Hennessey.

On the Welsh side, in addition to the little inspiration in the game, even needing the result to qualify, the team lost in the 36th minute full-back Neco Williams, who had to be replaced due to suspected concussion.

On the return of the break, Gareth Southgate’s charges kept up the pressure, and Wales could not resist.

After just 5 minutes, after a foul suffered by Foden in the mouth of the area, Rashford went for the ball and hit the free kick perfectly, in the upper right corner, to open the scoring.

In the shot following the goal, when the Welsh had the wrong ball, full-back Ben Davies tried to dribble, was intercepted, the ball fell to Harry Kane, who crossed perfectly for Phil Foden to score his first goal in the Cup and widen the scoreboard.

The Welsh, very disorganized, tried a miracle, and even had danger in some finalizations, but the two goals in a row killed the selection.

Man of the match, Rashford scored yet another goal – a beautiful goal indeed! After receiving a good launch, he carried the ball, made an individual play and shot, to give the final numbers to the game: England 3 to 0.

The English left the match excited. The excitement is fair given the performance. The team has the best attack of the tournament, with nine goals, and, in defense, only two goals conceded.

Even without swinging the net, Hurricane Harry Kane shows all his tactical importance in the games, and has already given three assists to his teammates.

After finishing fourth at Worlds in 2018 in Russia, the Three Lions have every reason to believe the pint is coming home.























And finally the free kick came out!

























In the 35th game of the World Cup, the long-awaited goal came from a free kick. It was the feet of Marcus Rashford who opened the scoring in style for England.

In the detail of the image, it is possible to see that the Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had no chances in the direct submission of the Manchester United player. Great goal!





Datasheet





Wales 3 X 0 England



Place: Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, Qatar

Date and time: Tuesday (29), at 4 pm (Brasília)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)

assistants: Tomaz Klancnik (SVN) and Andraz Kovacic (SVN)

VAR: Marco Fritz (GER)

Goals: Marcus Rashford (2x) and Phil Foden (ING)



WALES: Danny Ward; Neco Williams (Connor Roberts), Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies (Joseff Morrell); Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen (Rubin Colwill); Daniel James (Harry Wilson), Gareth Bale (Brennan Johnson), Kieffer Moore. Technician: Robert Page.



ENGLAND: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker (Alexander-Arnold), Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw (Kieran Trippier); Declan Rice (Kalvin Phillips), Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham; Phil Foden, Harry Kane (Callum Wilson), Marcus Rashford (Jack Grealish). Coach: Gareth Southgate.



*Intern of R7under the supervision of Marcos Rogério Lopes



