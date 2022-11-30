Enzo Fernández in Argentina’s decisive match against Poland

The Benfica midfielder will be the bet of coach Lionel Scaloni for the game that will decide whether Argentina guarantees a place in the round of 16 of the 2022 Mundial.

The newspaper Olé reports that Enzo Fernández will start for Argentina in the game against Poland, this Tuesday (19h00), which will decide whether the “Albiceleste” team guarantees a place in the round of 16 of the 2022 Mundial.

The Benfica midfielder will be one of four changes promoted by coach Lionel Scaloni for the game of the third round of Group C of the World Cup, along with striker Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) and defenders Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid) and Cristian Romero (Tottenham), who will also be in the starting XI.

On the other hand, striker Lautaro Martínez (Inter), defenders Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) and Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) and midfielder Guido Rodríguez (Bétis), starters in the victory against Mexico (2-0), will start to match on the substitute bench.

Argentina’s likely eleven: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister; Angel Di María, Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi.

