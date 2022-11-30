Epson takes drastic action to preserve the environment; understand

With each passing year, companies seek to modernize their equipment to keep up with technological advances and increase productivity.

That’s what happened when the company epson shared its new production: the laser printers. They managed to steal the hearts of all the offices and became the darling.

However, although they have a special place among those who work with this equipment on a daily basis, the company stated that it will soon stop selling this product.

The reason this is happening is because of the need to take care of the environment while there is still time. In this context, Epson will replace this printer with a device that has an ink tank.

The unexpected news broke recently, on the 23rd of November, as the company was launching new products for office use. Undoubtedly, this was the ideal time for such news.

During the disclosure process, the company communicated that the launch was “a significant change in strategy” and made official the brand’s great commitment to the sustainability🇧🇷

Upon exposing its reasons, the company soon shared the big revelation:

“The launch coincides with the company’s decision to fully transition to inkjet and to end its global sales and distribution of laser printers by 2026.”

Why would Epson do this?

It is necessary to emphasize that the decision did not come out of the blue, but that it was considered for a long time.

Along this path, the company even tried to find other ways to keep the laser printer available on the market, adapting it to a more ecological way, but unfortunately it did not have good results.

Therefore, the printer that remained ideal for promoting sustainability was the one that uses inkjets in its printing process.

Research shows that ink printers produce up to 85% less carbon dioxide compared to laser machines. Not to mention, during the recharging process, there is less garbage being generated.

“In terms of waste generation, Epson inkjet printers come with fewer components that need to be replaced, making their operation more convenient as it only requires changing ink and waste ink box versus toner, drum, developer, fusers and more components for laser models”, explains the company. “This is no small detail as – with up to 59% fewer replacement parts compared to laser printers – it results in a significant reduction in the impact on the environment over the lifetime of a printer.”

The only drawback of this type of printer is the amount of time it takes to print.

In short, this could be an obstacle for companies that print large amounts of paper, an issue that the laser printer was much more efficient.