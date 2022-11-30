Far-right leader is convicted of sedition in attack on the US Capitol

For the first time in nearly 20 trials over the attack on the US Congress, a jury has ruled that the invasion was caused by an organized conspiracy.

247 – The American Stewart Rhodes, leader of the far-right militia Oath Keepers, and one of his subordinates were convicted this Tuesday (29) of seditious conspiracy in the United States. The Federal District Court jury in Washington, capital of the USA, found them guilty of conspiring to try to keep former President Donald Trump (Republican Party) in power after the 2020 presidential election. On January 6, 2021, supporters of the then head of the US government invaded the Capitol, where the country’s Congress (House of Representatives and Senate) is located.

For the first time in nearly 20 trials related to the attack, a jury has ruled that the invasion was caused by an organized conspiracy. The information was published this Tuesday (29) by The New York Times (USA).

Seditious conspiracy was the most serious charge brought in one of 900 criminal cases in the attack investigation. The inquiry could result in dozens or hundreds of additional arrests. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison.

The court jury found three other defendants not guilty of sedition and acquitted Rhodes of two counts of conspiracy. Rhodes was acquitted of two separate conspiracy charges. One was for the offense of conspiring to disrupt certification of the January 6 election and the other for preventing members of Congress from performing their duties on that day.

The non-recognition of the victory of the current US president, Joe Biden (Democratic Party) was a consequence of actions discussed between Donald Trump, his strategist Steve Bannon and allies. They also tried to influence the Brazilian elections.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) had a meeting with the two Americans in Florida (USA) after the second round of the presidential election in Brazil and was advised not to recognize the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On October 30, the then candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had 50.9% of the votes against 49.1% for the current occupant of the Planalto. On the 22nd, the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, sent a report to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) questioning the security of the voting machines.

The president of the TSE, Alexandre Moraes, did not approve the PL’s request to annul the second round of this year’s elections and condemned Jair Bolsonaro’s party to pay a millionaire fine.

