‘Fast & Furious’: Vin Diesel Pays Tribute to Paul Walker Nine Years After His Death

On your Instagram profile, Vin Diesel published a moving tribute to his friend Paul Walkerdied nine years ago in a car accident.

Diesel and walker became great friends when they starred in the first film of the franchise ‘Fast and furious‘ in 2001, reprising their roles in the various sequels.

Unfortunately, walker ended up passing away in 2013 while attending an event with his friend Roger wheelswho drove a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, taking walker in the passenger seat.

Both were charred to death due to the magnitude of the impact, as the car was above the 160 km/h When Wheels lost control and crashed into a tree

Because of this, the last participation of the star in the franchise was in ‘Fast and furious 7‘, which was attended by caleb and cody walker as body doubles for his brother, who had not finished completing the recordings.

Take the time to watch:

In the publication, the interpreter of Dominic Toretto shared an image next to his friend and wrote:

“Nine years. I love you and I miss you.”

Check out:

Remembering that the Universal Pictures confirmed that Fast and Furious 10 will be on display in May 19, 2023.

The direction, before the franchise veteran Justin Linwill now be Louis Leterrier (The incredible Hulk).

According to the fanpage of ‘Fast and furious‘ from Brazil, the tenth film in the saga has already been filmed here on the beaches of Copacabana and Arpoador, but without the main cast.

The actor Luís daSilva jr.who made a special appearance in ‘Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio‘, will return.

Check out:

Fast and Furious 10 back in Brazil! #F10 The new film in the franchise went through filming in Rio de Janeiro, had recordings without the presence of the cast, on the beaches of Copacabana and Arpoador. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/U6bxdPh7Im — Fast and Furious BR #F10 (@FastAndFuriousj) November 2, 2022

Luis da Silva Jr is confirmed at #F10🇧🇷 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/8cDbAE5l9v — Fast and Furious BR #F10 (@FastAndFuriousj) November 2, 2022

Journalist Mônica Bergamo had already said that helicopters and drones were used. There are no details of the material captured.

The tenth Fast will mark the debut of Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno in the franchise. Names such as Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang🇧🇷

Be sure to watch: