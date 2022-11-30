FIFA should fine Senegal; know the reason



Credit: Senegal coach Aliou Cissé during a match against Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

This Wednesday morning (30), FIFA announced that it will investigate the reason for Senegal not sending players to the press conference before the decisive game against Ecuador. The entity has already done the same procedure with the selections of Germany and France, penalizing the Germans with a fine of 10 thousand Swiss francs (about R$ 55,500).

During Senegal’s pre-match press conference on Monday (28), only coach Aliou Cissé was present, contrary to World Cup organization rules. The coach answered questions over 40 minutes, with no players present. Therefore, FIFA announced that it will investigate “possible violations of Article 44 of the World Cup Regulations”.

The cited article determines that all pre-game press conferences must have the presence of the coach and a player from the squad. On previous occasions, Senegal sent, along with coach Cissé, athletes Krepin Diatta (before the game against the Netherlands) and Koulibaly (before the confrontation with Qatar).

The trend is that the investigation will result in a fine for the Senegalese federation, since FIFA announced last Tuesday (29) that Germany was penalized for the same infraction. In the case of the German national team, coach Hansi Flick attended the pre-game press conference against Spain without the presence of players.

Last Tuesday (29), the Senegalese team lived a great moment when they qualified for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. had the advantage of a tie to qualify.

During the group stage, Senegal’s selection debuted against the Netherlands and ended up defeated by 2 to 0. In the following match, they faced Qatar and won by the score of 3 to 1. Finally, they had a decisive game against Ecuador, ending with the 2-1 victory and qualifying for the next phase.

Now, the Senegal team is preparing to face England, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. The confrontation is scheduled to take place next Sunday (4), at 4 pm (Brasília time).