Former child star and current Marvel muse baffles fans with bold look with bare stomach | celebrities

Actress Hailee Steinfeld disconcerted her fans and followers on social networks by sharing a video on TikTok in which she dances with a daring look, leaving her belly on display. Now 25, Steinfeld was just 14 when she was nominated for an Oscar for her work in ‘True Grit’ (2010).

In 2021 Hailee Steinfeld starred in Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ series, alongside actor Jeremy Renner – becoming the new archer of the Marvel Universe. Watch the video shared by the actress at the end of the text.

2 of 4 Actress Hailee Steinfeld — Photo: TikTok Actress Hailee Steinfeld — Photo: TikTok

The video of just 10 seconds shows Hailee Steinfeld smiling on a beach, with her loose hair flowing and the look leaving her belly partially on display. The record ends with her blowing kisses to her fans.

3 of 4 Actress Hailee Steinfeld in a scene from True Grit (2010) — Photo: Reproduction Actress Hailee Steinfeld in a scene from True Grit (2010) – Photo: Reproduction

“Impossible not to fall in love,” wrote one person in the comments section of the video. “Goddess!” exclaimed another. “Surreal of beauty”, praised a third. “The most beautiful woman in the world,” declared someone else.

4 of 4 Actress Hailee Steinfeld and actor Jeremy Renner in a scene from the Marvel series Hawkeye — Photo: Reproduction Actress Hailee Steinfeld and actor Jeremy Renner in a scene from the Marvel series Hawkeye — Photo: Reproduction

Also a singer, Steinfeld recently released the song ‘Coast’, in partnership with colleague Anderson .Paak. Still, it was thanks to her work in film and TV that she achieved her fame.

After her praised work in ‘True Grit’, she starred in hits such as ‘Ender’s Game’ (2013), ‘Pitch Perfect 2’ (2015) and ‘Bumblebee’ (2018), still voicing the character Gwen Stacy in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (2018). Watch the video posted by the actress on TikTok below: