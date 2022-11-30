Founder of Nubank cancels compensation program that would pay billions of reais

According to the CEO of Nubank, the decision not to go ahead with the project is related to the change in the macroeconomic scenario

David Vélez, founder, chairman and CEO of Nubank, has made the decision to end his fintech variable compensation program. Through this project, the executive could receive approximately US$ 423 million, a value that converted into Brazilian currency would reach more than R$ 2 billion.

With the end of his program, Velez will continue to receive a fixed salary. According to Nubank’s CEO, the decision not to go ahead with the project is related to the change in the macroeconomic scenario.

According to the founder of Nubank, in November 2021, when the agreement was created, the world economy was experiencing a different reality. Nothing like what happens today. In addition, great expectations hovered over emerging technology companies with potential for expansion.

In an interview with Estadão/Broadcast, Vélez pointed out that investors currently do not want to see more promises of growth. They expect results. In the words of the executive, the result and the short-term moment than a year ago is much more valued by the market.

Program created by Nubank caused controversy in the market

Vélez said the program generated “a lot of noise”. And this is true. When created, the project was talked about due to the values ​​exceeding the average remuneration of the command of large Brazilian banks and also due to the thought that the resources would all be disbursed in 2022.

Therefore, at the time, Nubank explained that the receipt was not in cash, but in shares. In addition, fintech stated that the program was subject to “ambitious targets” of paper values. Amounts that today, after the correction of tech prices, seem complicated to reach.

In 2021, it was established that the agreement would work as follows:

Vélez would receive 1% of the total shares if the share price reached US$ 18.69 and Nubank would have a market value of US$ 100 billion;

Vélez would receive an additional 1% if the stock reached US$35.30 and Nubank a market cap of approximately US$200 billion.

