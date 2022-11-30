Gakpo shines at Mundial’2022 and PSV already ‘rub their hands’ for January

Çody Gakpo is living a dream World Cup and may be about to leave PSV in the winter market in January. The Dutch forward adds several interested clubs and the good campaign in Qatar, where he already has three goals, is being a reason for reflection in the Dutch club, which is now considering the possibility of selling Gakpo in the near future.

The information was advanced, this Wednesday, by Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist and transfer market specialist, who explains that PSV only intended to let the Dutch international leave in the summer, but that now the scenario is different.

Manchester United is the club that has made the most contacts in terms of expressing interest in Gakpo, but there are at least four other clubs in the running. Even so, so far PSV has not received any concrete proposal for the player.

