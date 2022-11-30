Galaxy A14 5G reportedly coming with 6.8″ screen and 50MP camera – Tudo em Tecnologia

As we approach the end of 2022, Samsung is preparing to introduce new smartphones to the market for the coming year. Recently, the Galaxy A14 5G appeared in rendered images revealing its design. And now, it has just had its design again revealed in a new image.

According to the Gadgang website, the Galaxy A14 5G will have a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. As we see in the image below, the screen will maintain the same format as previous generations with an Infinity-V notch. However, we don’t know if it will support higher refresh rate.

Rendering of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G reveals a familiar front design and triple rear camera (Image/Gadgetgang).

See too:

Also according to the source, the handset is expected to include Samsung’s Exynos processor along with a massive 5,000mAh battery. The front is also tipped to have a 13MP lens for selfies. In addition, one of the rear cameras is said to be capable of capturing 50MP stills.

Unfortunately, Samsung has yet to reveal any official details about the Galaxy A14 5G. However, the source says that the device will hit the market with “a very aggressive price”.

Galaxy A13 5G – features: