Galaxy M53 5G with 8 GB of RAM and 108 MP camera is cheap in installments – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Galaxy M53 5G is one of the highlights of 2022 when it comes to an intermediate smartphone. After all, it has a high-quality screen, a powerful camera and a chipset that supports next-generation 5G. And today, it has a special discount starting at R$ 1499 in up to 10 interest-free installments.
About its features, Galaxy M53 5G has a 6.7″ Super AMOLED Plus panel that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers a smooth user experience for gaming and other tasks. Plus, it comes out of the box with Android 12 out of the box.
Inside, Samsung added a Dimensity 900 5g processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. Furthermore, it includes more highlights like a 108MP main camera and a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W.
Main features:
- Screen: 6.7″ Super AMOLED Plus with Full HD+ resolution at 120 Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900
- GPU: Mali-G68 MC4
- RAM: 6GB
- Native Storage: 128GB
- Back camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Frontal camera: 32MP
- Drums: 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging
- System: Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface
- Others: support for 5G networks, digital reader on the side.
With a discount, the Galaxy M53 5G is a great investment in Brazil:
- Discount -Galaxy M53 5G – Blue / Brown
- In cart use coupon: BLACK
- Value only appears after entering the coupon!
