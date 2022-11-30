Galaxy M53 5G with 8 GB of RAM and 108 MP camera is cheap in installments – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Galaxy M53 5G is one of the highlights of 2022 when it comes to an intermediate smartphone. After all, it has a high-quality screen, a powerful camera and a chipset that supports next-generation 5G. And today, it has a special discount starting at R$ 1499 in up to 10 interest-free installments.

About its features, Galaxy M53 5G has a 6.7″ Super AMOLED Plus panel that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers a smooth user experience for gaming and other tasks. Plus, it comes out of the box with Android 12 out of the box.

Inside, Samsung added a Dimensity 900 5g processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. Furthermore, it includes more highlights like a 108MP main camera and a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W.

Main features:

Screen: 6.7″ Super AMOLED Plus with Full HD+ resolution at 120 Hz

6.7″ Super AMOLED Plus with Full HD+ resolution at 120 Hz Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

MediaTek Dimensity 900 GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Mali-G68 MC4 RAM: 6GB

6GB Native Storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Drums: 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging

5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging System: Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface

Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface Others: support for 5G networks, digital reader on the side.

With a discount, the Galaxy M53 5G is a great investment in Brazil:

