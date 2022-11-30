Galvo Bueno accused of sexism for ignoring commentator Ana Thas Matos – DiversEM

Galvo Bueno ignores and interrupts Ana Thas’ lines during the narration of the Brazilian National Team’s games in the World Cup (photo: TV Globo/Reproduction) This Monday (11/28), after the second game of the Brazilian team in the World Cup in Qatar, netizens pointed out that Galvo Bueno, official narrator of the Brazilian games on Rede Globo, has treated the commentator Ana Thas Matos with indifference, contrary to what is observed in relation to the other male commentators who have worked with him. According to social media users, the announcer never replicates her lines, which has generated discomfort among viewers.

Ana Thas is one of the pioneers of the presence of women in Brazilian sports journalism and the first woman to comment, on open TV, the matches of the Brazilian team in a men’s World Cup. In an interview with G1, she also spoke about the moment being favorable to female empowerment on Brazilian television. “We left the place of entertainment and started to occupy the place of opinion within sports journalism. If you turn on the TV in the morning and go through the main sports channels, there will always be a woman debating ”, she says.

During the games in Brazil, however, Galvo Bueno’s posture has bothered spectators by ignoring or interrupting a good part of the commentator’s lines, which does not happen in relation to the male professionals present, such as Roque Jnior and Paulo Csar de Oliveira, also present in the match against Switzerland. For Internet users, Ana Thas has not received the space and attention she deserves. “It’s really cool to have a woman commenting on the Brazil game on Globo, to make it really good, all that’s missing is the male commentators interacting with her”, said journalist Kamille Viola on her Twitter profile.

For this reason, Galvo ended up among the most commented subjects on the network on Tuesday morning (29/11), related to the term “machismo”. Check out some of the posts:

It’s impossible not to notice that Galvo Bueno ignores practically all the analyzes (great ones, by the way) of Ana Thas. She comments and he doesn’t say an “a”. %u2014 Paulo Floro (@paulofloro) November 28, 2022

Galvo Bueno completely ignores the insertions of Ana Thais Matos! I thought it was something in my head and stopped to watch. UNACCEPTABLE! @geglobo @tvglobo %u2014 Luana Davico (@LuanaDavico) November 28, 2022

Qualified for the next stage! Let it be celebrated. Now, let’s agree: is anyone going to draw attention to this ULTRA MACHIST narration by Galvo Bueno who, during the WHOLE game, ignored all of Ana Thas’s super pertinent comments? %u2014 carol almeida %uD83C%uDDF5%uD83C%uDDF8 (@caroltypes) November 28, 2022

Is it my impression or is Galvo Bueno ignoring the female commentator ( Ana Thas) in the Brazil game? When Junior he rips the silk and when she does he just ignores it. #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #galvaobueno %u2014 Dorinha Pimentel Oliveira (@PimentelDorinha) November 28, 2022

I could be wrong, but I feel a macho attitude coming from Galvo Bueno with Ana Thas Matos, he interrupts her, ignores her comments, uncomfortable to see, in the game against Serbia too. To the point that my husband called my attention to this attitude. #FIFAWorldCup %u2014 Gabriela Favrat %uD83D%uDD2E (@favrat) November 28, 2022

History of Ana Thas

The 37-year-old journalist graduated from PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) and has already started as an intern in sports vehicles, such as the Diário LANCE! and BandSports. In 2012, she joined Grupo Globo and started working as a reporter for Rdio Globo So Paulo and Rdio CBN as a sectorist for Palmeiras.

Six years later, in 2018, she debuted on SporTV, at the World Cup, and was the first female commentator on TV Globo during the Women’s World Cup, in the match between Brazil and Jamaica; and in men’s soccer, in a match between Santos and Athletico Paranaense. Since then, she has played in several Brazilian men’s and women’s games with great prominence and, in 2020, won the ACEESP-Association of Sports Chroniclers of the State of So Paulo trophy, in the TV Commentator category.

Ana Thas takes a firm and feminist stance on and off screen, without fear of criticizing sexist attitudes in football, even suffering threats because of this, as in 2020, when she criticized Santos’ negotiations with striker Robinho, who was then accused of of rape in Italy. As soon as the player was sentenced to prison by the Italian Justice, she vented on social networks.

“On the case of the ex-Santos player – at the time convicted in the first instance – I talked about how it doesn’t matter what these guys do, the way football sees women alongside entertainment for grown men. A conviction for rape was not enough to [acabar com a] idolatry. The fight is not against team A, team B, defending the station where I work, defending scumbag male. The fight to end violence in all forms against us women, and we don’t need to reinforce every day ‘we are feminists, we defend women, he doesn’t’. Wake up!” she wrote.

In addition to this case, Ana Thas also came out against the idolization of coach Cuca, who was also accused of rape in Switzerland in 2021.