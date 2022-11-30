GeForce RTX 4080 overclocked to 3615 MHz is a new Galax world record

After multiple records with the RTX 4090

THE galaxy never tires of breaking records with NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPUs. After setting several world records with an RTX 4090, the manufacturer has now put a RTX 4080 to run with the highest clock recorded so far: 3615 MHz, a new world record.

THE galaxy used one RTX 4080 16GB SG 1-Click OC, a model that is slightly overclocked to 2580 MHz. The established record frequency is 40% higher than what is factory configured in that same model. The RTX 4080 has a boost clock of 2.51 GHz and base clock of 2.21 GHz.

It was not revealed in what conditions the video card was (using liquid nitrogen or not) to reach the record. The RTX 4080 model used by Galax is a very beefy card with just over 4 slots and three fans, easily being one of the biggest video cards currently.

The RTX 4080 is the second strongest RTX 40 (Ada Lovelace) generation GPU. The GPU has 16 GB GDDR6X operating at 22.4 Gbps, 256-bit interface and 716.8 GBps bandwidth, in addition to 9728 CUDA cores. The GPU has a TDP of 320 W.

Galax’s RTX 4090 also holds world records

Galax’s previous record was set at nearly 4.0 GHz on the RTX 4090 GPU. Using a model from the HOF line, the company has set 14 GPU records at an incredible 3,825 MHz with the current strongest GPU on the market. Before that, the company had broken another 20 records with the same graphics card.

The Galax RTX 4090 HOF card can reach 1000W of consumption, thanks to an advanced design created for this type of situation, using two 16-pin connectors, providing 1200 W (600 W each) through the connectors alone.

Galax is NVIDIA’s largest vendor partner. During the entire generation of Ampere GPUs (RTX 30), the company was the one that produced the most different models, leading a list of 14 manufacturers with 187 custom models of RTX 30 released. Colorful (161) and Asus (131) complete the top 3 brands that manufactured the most Ampere GPU models.

Via: WCCFtech