Google and YouTube Announce Global Fact-Checking Fund

247 – Google and YouTube announced on Tuesday (29) the creation of a Global Fact-Checking Fund, worth US$ 13.2 million, which will be donated to the International Fact-Checking Network (International Fact-Checking Network) , from the Poynter Institute. According to Google, the fund will support a network of 135 organizations, distributed in 65 countries, that verify information in more than 80 languages.

“This is Google and YouTube’s largest single donation to the work to combat disinformation, an effort that adds to the already existing initiatives and programs with the same purpose of both companies through the Google News Initiative”, Google said. in a press release.

Starting next year, YouTube will run a series of trainings for fact-checking organizations interested in learning more about the platform and best practices for strategies and engagement with video content.

Fact-checking organizations will be able to use the resources to incorporate new technologies, build or expand their digital presence, optimize verification tools and increase their ability to attract more readers, thanks to innovative formats such as audio, video and podcasts. The fund will open in early 2023.

