Google Pixel 7a images leak and show smartphone look

New images of the Google Pixel 7a have been leaked and show a little bit of the smartphone’s look. At first, it is noted that the appearance does not look very different from the models launched in October. On the back, there is a highlight for the camera module and the manufacturer’s logo in the central part of the device.
On the front, you can see slightly thick edges and the front camera positioned at the top, right in the center. The photos show the device in white and a look that follows much of the idea that the company is following in its latest releases. In the cameras, it seems that the new cell phone will not have three sensors, as previously speculated.
Despite the photos having leaked, nothing related to the technical specifications of the product was part of the information acquired by the portal 9to5google🇧🇷 However, recent news has mentioned some details that include a Full HD+ screen with 90 Hz refresh rate support.
The processor, in turn, must be the Google Tensor G2, in addition to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Likewise, there may be an 8GB/256GB version for the manufacturer’s intermediary. As for the cameras, it is speculated that the model should come with a 64MP main sensor.
It is worth remembering that there is still no confirmed release date for the new Google cell phone. Still, it is expected to hit the market in the second quarter of 2023. Until then, more details, images and even technical specifications should be leaked on the internet.