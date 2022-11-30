Google Pixel 7a images leak and show smartphone look

New images of the Google Pixel 7a have been leaked and show a little bit of the smartphone’s look. At first, it is noted that the appearance does not look very different from the models launched in October. On the back, there is a highlight for the camera module and the manufacturer’s logo in the central part of the device.

On the front, you can see slightly thick edges and the front camera positioned at the top, right in the center. The photos show the device in white and a look that follows much of the idea that the company is following in its latest releases. In the cameras, it seems that the new cell phone will not have three sensors, as previously speculated.