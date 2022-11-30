Google sued for advertising with influencers who don’t use its products

The Federal Trade Commission and seven US states are suing Google and iHeartMedia for showing allegedly “misleading” Pixel 4 ads.

Promotions aired between 2019 and 2020 featured influencers extolling the features of phones they supposedly did not have.

The lawsuit also alleges that Google didn’t even offer the Pixel before the ad was recorded, according to US media reports.

Also in Brazil, advertising with influencers, many of whom have no affinity for Android devices, is frequently discussed.

Celebrities like Anitta, who have long-term contracts with Android manufacturers, for example, have already been seen using Apple devices out of public reach.

In 2018, Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman of cinemas, had to defend herself after praising Huawei while posting on Twitter from an iPhone, for example.

Google spokesman José Castañeda told Engadget that the company was “satisfied” to resolve the situation and authorities took advertising laws “seriously”.

This may be the first step towards advertising with less “fake news” and more true to the public.