Grêmio is contacted by investors for assistance in hiring

In the process of financial rehabilitation after returning to the elite of Brazilian football, Grêmio wants to add more parts to the cast directed by Renato Portaluppi, but knows its limitations to go to the market. Therefore, recently, the club has been positively surprised by the demand for people interested in acting as investors in helping to make possible signings for the club.







According to information initially published by the ‘ge’ portal and confirmed by Latin Footballbusinessmen contacted representatives of the administration recently started by Alberto Guerra to make contributions where some type of future additional compensation was not necessarily required.

In addition to the possibility of directly delivering the funds to Imortal, the searches so far have also been willing to act as a kind of “guarantor” in the event that Grêmio manages to negotiate installment payments.

At the moment, there are two names in talks to become future reinforcements with permanent purchases from the Rio Grande do Sul club, cases of midfielders Felipe Carballo (Nacional-URU) and Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán-ARG. Since, counting only the scenario of negotiations for the player who plays in Argentina, the total investment could reach R$ 24 million.

Faced with these numbers and the need for Tricolor to sell athletes to improve its financial situation, conversations with potential investors can be accelerated so that the contribution comes now to help with the first moves of the current transfer window.

