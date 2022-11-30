Group C: Argentina plays life against Poland; Saudi Arabia seeks unprecedented qualification – Football

The group stage of Qatar World Cup comes to an end this Wednesday (30) for the teams that are in Group C. The pressured Argentina plays for its survival against Poland, while Saudi Arabia wants to write its name in the history of the World Cups and takes on Mexico. Both games take place at 4 pm (Brasília time).

Argentines and Poles take to the field at Estadio 974. Meanwhile, Mexicans and Saudis face off at Lusail Stadium. Lewandowski’s team leads Group C, so far with four points conquered. The team of Messi, Dí Maria and company has three points and is tied with Saudi Arabia, but occupies the second place in the group. Mexico, lantern, has only one.





A victory for Poland eliminates Argentina, as any result of the game Saudi Arabia X Mexico would take both teams to a score higher than the current three points of the brothers, which would remain.













Saudi Arabia dreams















The Saudis, on the other hand, still dream of a historic classification in the knockout stage. After the upset against Argentina, the Arab team had the chance to secure themselves in the round of 16, but lost to Poland. Even so, Saudi Arabia depends only on itself to pass the stage.

Who needs a miracle to advance is Mexico, who would need to beat the Saudis anyway and hope for a stumbling block in the other match, between Argentina and Poland.







