Hailey Bieber denies pregnancy and reveals diagnosis by showing swollen belly: ‘The size of an apple’

On Monday night (28), Hailey Bieber shared a delicate situation in her personal life. On Instagram, the model revealed that she has an ovarian cyst “the size of an apple”. She published a photo of her own belly, and countered rumors that she was pregnant.

🇧🇷I have an apple-sized cyst on my ovary. I don’t have endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome, but I have had ovarian cysts a few times. It’s never cool“, reported. Then, the wife of Justin Bieber told the symptoms that she usually faces: “Hurts, bothers and makes me nauseous, bloated, crampy and emotional🇧🇷

🇧🇷not a baby“, he stressed. Finally, the model said: “Anyway, I’m sure many of you can relate and understand. It’s in the bag”🇧🇷 Check out:

Both Hailey and her husband are often open about their health issues. In March, the influencer was hospitalized after suffering a clot in the brain. At the time, she revealed that she had symptoms similar to that of a stroke.

🇧🇷Basically, I was having breakfast with my husband, having a normal day, having a normal conversation, and in the middle of that, all of a sudden, I felt this weird thing moving from my shoulder to my fingertips. My fingers felt numb and strange“, he recalled.

After going to the hospital, she found out that she has a rare heart disease called Patent Foramen Ovale. Because of this, Bieber had to undergo surgery to close a “hole” in his heart. 🇧🇷It was okay. I am recovering well and I feel great. The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is relief that we were able to figure it all out and close this hole. Now I can get over this scary moment and live my life“, he noted. Watch:

A short time later, however, it was Justin’s turn to go through a struggle with his health. In June, the Canadian shared that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which temporarily paralyzes the entire right side of his face.

