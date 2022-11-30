hailey-bieber-denies-pregnancy-rumor-and-reveals-health-problem

The model explained to the followers the reason for the swelling in her belly. Know more!

After the rumors of a possible pregnancy, Hailey Bieber used social networks last Monday (28) to deny the rumors and explain the reason for the swelling in her belly. Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old model revealed that she has an ovarian cyst “the size of an apple”.

I have an apple-sized cyst on my ovary. I don’t have endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome, but I’ve had an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun. It’s not a baby,” he revealed.

Then the model spoke about the symptoms she faces with the disease. “It’s painful and sore and makes me feel nauseous, bloated, crampy, and emotional.” Finally, the wife of Justin bieber said: “Anyway, I’m sure many of you can relate and understand. It’s in the bag.”

Check out:

(Playback/Instagram)

Hailey Bieber reveals conversation with Selena Gomez about Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber revealed that she spoke to Selena Gomez after she married Justin Bieber in September 2018. “It’s all about respect. It’s all love,” said the model on this Wednesday’s (28th) episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast about her conversations with her husband’s ex.

When Hailey insisted there’s “no personal drama” between her and Selena Gomez, host Alexandra Cooper asked if they’ve talked. The model replied, “Yes,” noting that the other “doesn’t owe her anything. [ela]🇧🇷

“None of us owe anyone anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I don’t think there are any expectations. [entre nós]🇧🇷 I respect her”.