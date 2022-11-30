Harry Potter | Warner executive talks about the future of derivatives

The Warner Bros. executive, Channing Dungeycommented during a conference in London, about the future of the Harry Potter franchise, and about possible derivatives produced for TV.

Dungey commented on the productions of the franchise Harry Potter released directly to HBO Max, the reunion special “Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts“, and the game show for fans “Harry Potter: Hogwarts House Tournament” hosted by Helen Mirren.

The executive also hinted that this is just the beginning, and new derivatives of the wizarding world will be developed for the HBO Max🇧🇷

Check out what the executive of Warner Bros. revealed about the future of derivatives Harry Potter below:

“I wish I could tell you that something was looming on the horizon, but there’s a lot of interest and a lot of passion for it, absolutely. What’s great is you see how the audience is so engaged and so ready. Our improvised team did a fantastic ‘Return to Hogwarts’ special for HBO last year, which resonated so tremendously, so we did a quiz show, ‘The Tournament of Houses’, which Helen Mirren hosted. The audience is ready, they want to go, so we have to figure out what the right next step is.”

Also read about Harry Potter:

the movies of Harry Potter grossed $7.7 billion, making it one of the most popular and successful franchises in film history. Currently, it can be seen in its entirety thanks to the catalog of HBO Max🇧🇷

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) is a 10-year-old orphan boy who lives unhappily with his uncles, the Dursleys. Until, suddenly, he receives a letter containing an invitation to join Hogwarts, a famous school specializing in training young wizards.

Initially Harry is prevented from reading the letter by his Uncle Vernon (Richard Griffiths), but soon he receives a visit from Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), the Hogwarts gamekeeper, who arrives at his house to take him to school.

From then on, Harry gets to know a magical world he had never imagined, living the most diverse adventures with his newest friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson🇧🇷