Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner dating again? Know the truth about the rumors

Harry Styles may have rekindled his relationship with Kendall Jenner. The pair had an affair a few years ago, and now that they’ve broken up, rumors indicate that the two are getting closer. A source close to the couple contacted the portal AND! Newswhich released last Tuesday (29) the truth about the current status of the stars.

Even though rumors about Harry having returned to speak with his ex have emerged on Thanksgiving Day, celebrated on Thursday (24) in the USA, the insider denied that the owner of “Harry’s House” and the businesswoman have resumed. “There’s no bad blood between them, it wasn’t a bad breakup. She’s got her hands full and trying to make her brand even more successful. She’s really focused on her work,” he said.

Harry and Kendall recently broke up

Harry and Olivia Wilde recently broke up. According to People magazine, the reason for the termination would be the fact that the director wanted to spend more time with her children, while the Grammy winner was following his international tour.

Meanwhile, Kendall and Devin Booker would have come to an end for a similar reason. The same publication revealed that the very busy schedule of the American stars would have led the couple to decide to end their relationship.