HBO Max stays in the background and Adão Negro debuts first in virtual stores – Dabeme

Aiming at greater profitability, Warner Bros. Discovery started to prioritize virtual stores, leaving HBO Max in the background. The new strategy can be seen with Adão Negro, which is already available on rental platforms, including Prime Video (a direct competitor to WBD streaming.)

Black Adam premiered in national theaters on October 20. Already on digital platforms, the film starring The Rock was made available on November 28. In a basic sum, the production had only 40 days of exclusives in theaters.

Don’t want to wait for the movie to arrive on HBO Max? Rent now on the following services. Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Claro TV, SKY Play, UOL Play, Vivo Play and Watch Brasil.

Black Adam is the anti-hero’s solo film, based on the DC Comics character, Shazam’s great antagonist. The film tells the origin story of the anti-hero and reveals his past as a slave in the Kahndaq country. Born in Ancient Egypt, Black Adam was gifted with super strength, speed, endurance, the ability to fly and shoot lightning.

With a cast full of Hollywood stars, the film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, the talented Sarah Shahi (Double Target) ) as Adrianna Tomaz, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Travellers: Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Mr. superstar Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) as Amanda Waller.