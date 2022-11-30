He enters a race against time after sexual predator disappears with a young woman on film with Henry Cavill

Nomis is a 2019 Canadian thriller film that is available on streaming from Globoplay and is perfect for anyone who enjoys action thrillers.

David Raymond is the director and starring starring Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley, Alexandra Daddario and Stanley Tucci with Brendan Fletcher, Minka Kelly and Nathan Fillion in supporting roles.

Lara (Eliana Jones), a teenager, and Cooper (ben kingsley), a middle-aged male, make up an unlikely team that go hunting for sexual predators.

Lara is the bait, luring the predators, and Cooper acts after that. But when predators outsmart them and Lara disappears, Cooper is forced to ask the police and Detective Walter Marshall (Henry Cavill🇧🇷

When everyone thought the predator was trapped, two more girls disappeared.

the duo Cooper and Marshall team up in a race against time in search of a hidden truth.

