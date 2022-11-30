He enters a race against time after sexual predator disappears with a young woman on film with Henry Cavill

Admin 5 days ago Entertainment Leave a comment 6 Views

Nomis is a 2019 Canadian thriller film that is available on streaming from Globoplay and is perfect for anyone who enjoys action thrillers.

David Raymond is the director and starring starring Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley, Alexandra Daddario and Stanley Tucci with Brendan Fletcher, Minka Kelly and Nathan Fillion in supporting roles.

Lara (Eliana Jones), a teenager, and Cooper (ben kingsley), a middle-aged male, make up an unlikely team that go hunting for sexual predators.

Lara is the bait, luring the predators, and Cooper acts after that. But when predators outsmart them and Lara disappears, Cooper is forced to ask the police and Detective Walter Marshall (Henry Cavill🇧🇷

When everyone thought the predator was trapped, two more girls disappeared.

CONTINUES AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

the duo Cooper and Marshall team up in a race against time in search of a hidden truth.

See the trailer:

You will like it too!

If you are looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to see today. Oh, and don’t forget to register🇧🇷 We have new videos EVERY day!

Marcus Vinícius

Advertiser, designer, series and film lover, TEDxJoãoPessoa volunteer and website creator Is Anyone Watching?specializing in series and films.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Zoe Saldaña Relationship Status: Who is the From Scratch Star Married to?

Get the tissues because From scratch is about to become your latest Netflix marathon, but …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved