Hero of the English victory dedicated a goal to a friend who died of cancer – 11/29/2022

Striker Marcus Rashford dedicated England’s two goals in their 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday in Doha to a friend who recently died of cancer.

The player knelt on the lawn and pointed his hands to the sky after opening the scoring for the English team, in a game that until then had been truncated.

After the match, the athlete told the press that he had thought of his friend.

“I lost one of my friends a few days ago. He’s had a long battle with cancer. I’m pleased I scored for him, he was a great fan and a good friend of mine. He was someone who came into my life,” said Rashford. .

The celebration even took coach Gareth Southgate by surprise. “I didn’t know that, I heard him talking here for you”, he said.

Rashford’s first goal came 5 minutes into the second half and woke up England in a match that until then had been nervous.

In the next minute, Phil Foden doubled, while the same Rashford doubled in the 23rd minute of the second half. The rout gave the English team the first place in the group.

Before the goals, the game had few opportunities for either side. However, after the English pack, the team did not give Wales more chances.

The result gave England not only the top spot in their group stage, but also placed them with the best attack in the competition so far: 9 goals scored in 3 matches.

Now, England returns to the field on the 4th, when they will face Senegal, at the Khalifa stadium, in Doha.