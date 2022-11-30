“I could get to…”; Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary is exposed on the web, reaches Flamengo and shocks the Nation

The information about the amounts that the Portuguese star will receive came from the Spanish press

In recent years, it is a fact that the Flamengo has been consolidating and dominating Brazilian and South American football. From 2019 onwards, the Rubro-Negro Carioca won two Copa Libertadores da América, two Campeonato Brasileiros and a Copa do Brasil. Next year, Mengão will still compete in the Club World Cup.

Recently, one of the big issues regarding Mais Querido was some speculation involving big signings. To get an idea, even the name of Cristiano Ronaldo was aired and reverberated in Flamengo. The star ended up ending his contract with Manchester United, England.

The world soccer star is free on the market and his future is already being defined. According to information provided by the Spanish newspaper Marca and reported by GE, the Portuguese striker’s destiny could be the Arab world.

According to the information found, Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, would have signaled astronomical amounts and outside the reality of Brazilian football to sign a player. The salary that the Arabs would be willing to pay for CR7 was 200 million euros (just over R$ 1 billion).

Another point that draws attention is the length of the contract. The Arab club wants to sign Cristiano Ronaldo until June of the 2025 season, which would be two and a half years of contract. With that, he would end the agreement with 40 years.