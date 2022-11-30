Intel Sapphire Rapids processors to be announced in February, says portal

Platform that will accompany the models should also be revealed

THE intel may be returning to invest in the workstation processor sector, currently dominated by OMG and the models Ryzen Threadripper, coming soon. According to information from the portal wccftechthe manufacturer of Core should officially announce its new models of HEDT 🇧🇷High End Desktop) in February 2023, along with the platform that will accompany the chips.

According to the international vehicle, Intel’s schedule should be as follows: in February 2023probably between the 12th and 18th of the monththe company will present the family of processors Xeon Workstation which is codenamed Sapphire Rapids-WS🇧🇷 Along with her, the intel will reveal the W790 platform of motherboards compatible with the new generation, codenamed “Fishhawk Falls”🇧🇷

The availability of new products intel for the high performance sector should occur in April 2023according to wccftech🇧🇷 In summary, the website states that Intel’s plan is:

official presentation of Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS and W790 platform – February (7 The week of the year), 2023

and – February (7 week of the year), 2023 Start of sales of Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS and motherboards with W790 platform – April 2023

Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS

Some likely details of Intel’s new high-performance processors are already being discussed. The family is expected to “Sapphire Rapids-WS” be also divided into segments, as well as the Intel Core, having models Xeon W9🇧🇷 Xeon W7🇧🇷 Xeon W5 and Xeon W3🇧🇷

O wccftech cites some already leaked specifications of the CPUs Xeon W9, which should vary between options of 36 and 56 cores, with memories of up to 105 MB of L3 cache, 350 W TDPs and 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes. Already the Xeon W5 must have models with 20, 24 and 28 cores, up to 75 MB L3 cache and 300 W TDP.

the platform “Fishhawk Falls” it should support several next-generation features, such as 8-channel DDR5-4400 (1DPC) / DDR5-4800 (2DPC) – in theory, up to 4 TB – and up to 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes. The socket present must be LGA 4677, probably motherboards with two sockets. All this, however, has not yet been officially confirmed by Intel and, if it is, it should happen. in February 2023as provided by the portal.

Source: Wccftech