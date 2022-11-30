iPhone 15: see camera details, which may bring Sony sensor

Apple may launch the iPhone 15 with a state-of-the-art photo sensor from Sony🇧🇷 As per the Nikki AsiaO smartphone should bring a camera with new and robust features for capturing images.

The information indicates that the sensor is capable of “doubling the saturation signal level at each pixel”. In short, component can capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain situations.

According to the example of Nikki Asia🇧🇷 the sensor can clearly register a person’s face even in a scene with very strong backlight🇧🇷 While not unheard of, this will be a considerable step forward for iPhones.

New tech from Sony will be a big leap forward for iPhone 15 cameras.Source: Apple/Disclosure

Sensor with new technology

Several Android phones already offer features similar to that cited by Nikki Asia🇧🇷 However, Sony’s future sensor seems to adopt a technology that ensures greater tolerance for extreme overexposure and underexposure of light.

Apparently, the photographic component has a separation of transistors (processing part) and photodiodes (light capture). This change is essential for the sensor to multiply the photodiode count.

The technology guarantees a considerable increase in the level of saturation per pixel. Thus, the camera has superior performance for capturing and controlling light even in “challenging” scenarios.

Finally, Sony’s new sensor is expected to be part of the Lytia line. Announced in early November, the series promises to provide “high-quality photography powered by a diverse range of cutting-edge technologies”.

iPhone 15 should only be announced in September 2023.Source: Apple/Disclosure

Possible iPhone 15 Pro exclusivity

It’s unclear if Sony’s new camera will be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models. Remembering that the 48 MP sensors are one of the differentials of the iPhone 14 Pro variants launched this year.

Furthermore, rumors indicate that Apple’s “super premium” devices will have a number of exclusive features🇧🇷 For example, the phones must be the ones with the A17 Bionic chip, faster USB-C and a periscopic camera with 10x optical zoom.