Iran announces balance of more than 300 dead since protests began in the country – News

Iranian authorities have released a toll of more than 300 people killed in the protests registered in the country since mid-September, following the arrest and death of young Mahsa Amini, accused of having violated the country’s rigid female dress code.

The death during detention, on September 16, of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, provoked a wave of demonstrations in Tehran and in several provinces of the country. The protests were repressed with great violence by the security forces.

“I don’t have the most recent data, but I believe we had perhaps more than 300 martyrs and people killed among the best young people in this country as a result of this incident,” said General Amirali Hajizadeh, referring to the security forces and demonstrators. , commander of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force, Iran’s elite army, in a video released by the Mehr agency.

The number includes dozens of police, soldiers and militiamen killed in clashes with protesters, or murdered, according to Iranian authorities.

At the same time, the NGO Iran Human Rights, based in Oslo, claims that the repression of protests in Iran “left at least 448 dead, including 60 minors”, according to a new balance released today, which does not include agents of the security forces.

This number includes those killed in the violence registered after the protests over the death of Amini, as well as the victims of the disturbances that occurred in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan (southeast of the country).

In that province, with a Sunni majority — the rest of the country has a Shia majority —, demonstrations took place at the end of September, after the news of the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a policeman was released. The protests were also violently repressed, according to Iran Human Rights.

In demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini, thousands of Iranians and nearly 40 foreigners were detained and more than 2,000 people indicted, according to judicial authorities.

Among the defendants, six were sentenced to death in the first instance, and their fate now depends on the Supreme Court, which must rule on appeals.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, all women have been required by law to cover their hair in public with a veil and to wear clothing considered discreet. The morality police patrol the streets to verify compliance with this rule.

Over the past two decades, however, many women have not covered their hair in Tehran or other major cities in Iran.

The death of Mahsa Amini provoked a great indignation among the population. And the effects were even felt at the World Cup in Qatar, in which the players of the Iranian national team did not sing the national anthem in last week’s match against England, as a form of protest.

This Tuesday (29), Iran faces the United States in Doha, seeking to qualify for the round of 16 of the World Cup, in a match for the third round of Group B with great political weight.

At the same time, the Iranian Justice announced the release of more than 1,100 detainees after Friday’s (25th) victory, by 2-0, by the Iranian national team against Wales.

“Following an order from the head of the judiciary following the victory of the national team, 1,156 detainees have been released from prisons in 20 provinces across the country,” the Judicial Authority’s agency Mizan Online said on Tuesday, adding that the figure includes people detained during the recent protests.

Also today, the agency of the judicial authority announced the release, on bail, of the former goalkeeper of the Iranian national football team Parviz Borumand, by order of the general attorney of Tehran. On Monday (28), the same agency had reported the release of 709 people.