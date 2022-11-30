James Webb Telescope identifies early galaxy

A team of scientists, led by Rohan Naidu, from the Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics at Harvard, in the United States, used the James Webb telescope to announce the discovery of a primitive galaxy, formed 450 million years after the big Bang🇧🇷 The study was published on Thursday 17, in the Astrophysical Journal Letters🇧🇷

“Although some researchers report discovering galaxies even closer to the creation of the universe 13.8 billion years ago, this recent discovery has yet to be verified,” the scientists reported, at a press conference at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).NASA🇧🇷

Garth Illingworth of the University of California said that science is going through dynamic times. “There have been many preliminary announcements of even older galaxies, and we are still trying to figure out which ones are real,” explained the researcher.

Because it is a telescope with modern resources, James Webb is able to capture clearer images of galaxies. “They were there waiting for us,” said NASA’s Jane Rigby. “So it’s a happy surprise that there are a lot of these galaxies to study.”

Tommaso Treu, chief scientist of the James Webb scientific program, explains that the evidence presented so far is the most solid possible to attest to the existence of the primitive galaxy.

If the findings are verified and more primitive galaxies exist, the researchers estimate that the James Webb will succeed in expanding the field of study beyond the cosmic frontier of the big Bang🇧🇷