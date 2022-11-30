Jennifer Lopez reveals phrase engraved on her wedding ring with Ben Affleck

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Jennifer Lopez, 53, revealed that she had a special phrase engraved inside the ring that Ben Affleck, 50, used to propose to her for the second time: “Not Going Anywhere” (‘I’m not going to nowhere’, in free translation).

The singer explained that the actor used to sign his emails with “don’t worry i’m not going anywhere“, when they got back on speaking terms in recent years and resumed their romance some twenty years after they ended an engagement.

Jennifer Lopez at her wedding to Ben Affleck (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The couple announced the return of the relationship in 2021, after Ben broke up with Ana de Armas and Jennifer Lopez, his engagement with Alex Rodriguez. In the interview, she told how natural it was to resume the romance with Affleck: “I think now that we’re older we can see it, it’s much clearer. Now we know. And there’s no doubt or ‘let’s see how it goes’. No. Now it’s ‘it’s you and me to the end and that’s it’. “

Jennifer also revealed that her romance with Ben returned almost immediately, but they also needed to think about their children. “We had to treat it carefully so that they were with us because they didn’t live those first few years. And now they’re like, ‘Wow, they’ve known each other forever.’ And that’s it, we’ve really known each other forever and we had to live We went our separate ways, and we experienced other beautiful things, and we had these amazing children.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The singer ended by saying that the two are very sure about having returned. “The universe wanted our lives to meet again. And it was like a break in the clouds and that ‘this is it’ feeling. And we’re both very sure.”

Ben is the father of Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, all from his relationship with actress Jennifer Garner. Jennifer is the mother of 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, the result of her marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

