Mike Tyson defends Messi, threatened by Mexican: ‘I’ll have to go back’

photo: Al Bello/AFP Mike Tyson on May 6, 2022, while watching a boxing match in the United States Former boxer Mike Tyson came to the defense of Argentine striker Lionel Messi, threatened by Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez. Tyson, regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, said he would need to “get back in the ring” if Canelo “dares to touch” Messi.

“Someone named Canelo threatened Messi. If he dares to touch Messi, I’ll have to be back in the ring in a few years,” BBO Sports reported on Tuesday (29).

The controversy involving Messi and Canelo began after Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, last Saturday (26), in the second round of Group C of the World Cup in Qatar. In a video that circulates on social networks, the Argentines are seen celebrating the triumph in the locker room, and Canelo interpreted that Messi kicked a Mexico National Team shirt.

“Did you see Messi wiping the ground with our shirt and flag? He better pray to God that I don’t find him,” said Canelo Alvarez. “Just having Mexico’s shirt on the ground is an insult,” added the boxer.

The game against Mexico ended with Argentina winning 2-0. Messi and midfielder Enzo Fernndez scored the goals.

The Argentines return to the field this Tuesday (30), in a duel against Poland, at 4 pm, for the third and final round of Group C. Mexico faces Saudi Arabia at the same time.