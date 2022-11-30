‘Mission: Impossible’: Pom Klementieff reveals the TRUTH about working with Tom Cruise

Best known for playing the lovely Mantis in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy🇧🇷 Pom Klementieff joined the franchise’Mission Impossiblel’ and must appear in the final two sequences.

During an interview for the Collider🇧🇷 Klementieff was asked about what it’s like to work with tom cruisethe star of the franchise, to which she replied:

“Oh, working with him is amazing. He is so thoughtful, so kind and generous. He conveys a sense of power and is an inspiration. He strives and always challenges himself, he is simply a constant source of inspiration.”

She continued, revealing her reaction when she was asked:

“Oh my god, I was so excited to be joining these movies. When I got called, I was happy and stressed at the same time because I wanted to tell everyone but I had to keep it a secret for at least a few days. But it was a dream come true for sure.”

For now, there are still no details about her character, so we don’t know if she will be on the good guys or villains team.

Recently, the director Christopher McQuarrie talked to Empire Magazinegiving details on the films that will conclude the story of agent Ethan Hunt (Cruise🇧🇷

The filmmaker anticipates that the final chapters, entitled ‘Reckoning’ – Part 1 and 2‘, will be epic and even more impressive than the previous films in the saga.

“There are a lot of things from Ethan’s past that will come to light. ‘Reckoning’ is a navigational term. That means you’re choosing a course based solely on your last known position and that becomes a metaphor not just for Ethan, but for a lot of the characters.”

He completes, “The first thing we knew about the final chapter was that it was going to be a two-part adventure. It will be epic. It will have to be a conclusion that will top the entire franchise. There is no other way to end the story.”

McQuarrie took over the management of the franchise in ‘ghost nation‘ (2016), returned to ‘Fallout Effect‘ (2018) and is behind the 7th and 8th, titled ‘Reckoning’ – Part 1 and 2🇧🇷

In addition, he will collaborate with Cruise in yet another film outside the franchise’Mission Impossible’.

Still without title or plot disclosed, “the film will be very different from what you are used to seeing Tom doing”, said the filmmaker. “We’ve been teasing this idea for a long time and it’s the kind of thing I really love. It’s a little out of my comfort zone. But it’s about making movies more and more about emotion and real emotional experiences.”

Remembering that the eighth chapter hits theaters in June 28, 2024🇧🇷 The seventh, entitled ‘Mission Impossible – Reckoning: Part 1’is scheduled to be released in July 14, 2023🇧🇷

The cast of the new film also features the return of Rebecca Ferguson🇧🇷 Simon Pegg🇧🇷 Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett🇧🇷 Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell are part of the new additions, alongside Rob Delaney (‘Deadpool 2’), Charles Parnell (‘Top Gun: Maverick’)Indira Varma (‘Game of Thrones’), Mark Gatiss (‘Sherlock’), Nick Offerman (‘Parks and Recreation’) and Janet McTeer (‘Ozark’) and Cary Elwes (‘Stranger Things’).

the veteran actor Henry Czerny was also confirmed in the feature film and will reprise his role as Kittridge, 25 years after the last appearance in the franchise.

No details about the narrative were revealed.

