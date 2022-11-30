Need for Speed ​​Unbound comes to PC with DLSS 3 and FSR 2.2 support

Game has no effects via ray tracing

Need for Speed ​​Unbound is already in the hands of players who have purchased the special edition of the game or subscribe to EA Play. Who has a GeForce RTX 4090 or RTX 4080 he can enjoy the game with NVIDIA DLSS 3, but the game will also have AMD FSR 2.2 and receive Intel XeSS in the future.

“The addition of Frame Generation allows us to achieve frame rates that would not be possible with the hardware we see today. In the same way that Super Resolution allows for higher graphics quality, all of this together helps to get the best out of the software and hardware that players have,” said Andrei Shires, technical director at Criterion in an interview with WCCFtech.

One of the disadvantages of Frame Generation in DLSS 3 is the increase in command latency. This can be solved with NVIDIA Reflex, which is part of the package. Shires says this won’t be a problem in Need for Speed ​​Unbound.

“Our studio is all about fine-tuned racing experiences that would be significantly impacted by any large increase in latency. We’ve tested this technology and seen that it won’t impact the player experience. And indeed, having a higher frame rate is a benefit that comes with note”, explains the technical director of the game.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound arrives with AMD FSR 2.2 at launch. “This was a late addition that we’ve worked hard on together with AMD, and we’re pleased with the results,” said Shires, who adds that they’re working with Intel to implement XeSS.

Even with the image upscaling features that help a lot with performance, the game will not have ray tracing🇧🇷 The game’s technical director said they focused “technical and artistic efforts on making Need for Speed ​​Unbound the most beautiful game in the franchise”.

Regarding the system requirements, which asks for a RX 570/GTX 1050 Ti as a minimum and RX 5700/RTX 2070 as recommendedthe technical director of the game says that the first one refers to 1080p at 30 FPS, while the recommended one is for an experience in 1080p at 60 FPS, without specifying the graphic quality.

System requirements – Need for Speed ​​Unbound

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600|Core i5-8600

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: RX 570|GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Ryzen 5 3600|Core i7-8700

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: Radeon RX5700 (8GB)|GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Need for Speed ​​Unbound will be available to everyone starting this Friday (2), coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

