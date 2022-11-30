Negotiation advances, and Cristiano Ronaldo is close to closing a R$ 2.5 billion contract to play in Saudi Arabia, says newspaper

According to information published by the newspaper BrandCristiano Ronaldo has advanced negotiations to sign a contract for two and a half seasons with Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, earning R$ 1 billion per year

the fate of Cristiano Ronaldo must really be the Saudi Arabia🇧🇷 According to information published on Wednesday (30) by the newspaper Brandat negotiations between the Al Nassr and the Portuguese staff advancedand the guy is very close to closing two and a half year contract with the Saudi club.

According to the publication, the agreement would yield no less than 200 million euros (about R$ 1 billion) per year to the ace between salary and advertising deals🇧🇷

In addition to all ESPN content, with Combo+ you have access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The report reveals that, behind the scenes, Cristiano Ronaldo sees his journey through the European elite come to an end. Faced with this, ‘he is willing to lower his competitive echelon, but being more than rewarded by the economic aspect’.

“Arab football is growing, as evidenced by the arrival of top-level players in the final years of their careers. The directors are looking to relaunch the competition and know that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo will be the main bet to increase media exposure”, published Marca.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been free on the market since agreed to terminate his contract with Manchester United on November 22🇧🇷

The end of the Portuguese star’s second spell at United comes 9 days after granting a bombshell interview to The Sunwhere he detonated the English club, the board, Ten Hag and even his former teammate Wayne Rooney.

At the time, among other things, CR7 said that Manchester United had ‘stopped in time’ and that the club’s structure was exactly the same as when he first left, more than a decade earlier.

Ronaldo returned to United in 2021-22 and had a good season, with 24 goals in 38 games, despite the team falling short of expectations.

However, when Ten Hag arrived this season, the Portuguese star started to be on the bench and only scored 3 goals in 16 games for the club in 2022-23 so far.

In two spells at United, Ronaldo won ten titles (all between 2003 and 2009), including a Champions Leaguethree Premier League it is a Club World Cup🇧🇷