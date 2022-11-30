New WHATSAPP SHORTCUT calls the attention of users; know what changes in the app

WhatsApp is one of the main applications that are on the cell phone of Brazilians. This application allows citizens to have access to numerous features to get in touch with each other, such as the possibility to send audio or text messages, exchange videos or photos and more.

The number of downloads from official stores exceeds the 170 million mark. One of the reasons that may explain the app’s popularity is the fact that the features are available for free. Still, another factor that can also explain this is that the application releases, from time to time, new features. This is the case of the new WhatsApp shortcut, which has been drawing attention.

New WhatsApp Shortcut

Nowadays, it is very common for people using WhatsApp to create a group with themselves. This group works as a form of virtual agenda, in which the person can send important information that they need to access quickly and easily.

For example, appointments, meetings, payment receipts, images that the user would like to save, among others, can be sent to this group.

However, to be able to create this group alone, the user would have to create a group by adding another person and then deleting that person.

The reason for this is that the app did not allow a group to be created with just one person. Now, the new WhatsApp shortcut promises to start changing this situation.

Resource already available?

The new WhatsApp shortcut is being released to users of the application little by little. With this, you will no longer need to add another person and then remove them from the group to start a conversation alone.

The release of the new feature started last Monday, the 28th of November. Cell phones with iOS and Android operating systems can now receive it.

It will work as follows: the user’s contact at the top of the list can be selected to start a conversation. Before, even if the person saved their own number, this was not an alternative.

According to a note released by WhatsApp, this feature could bring more convenience if the person wants to send something to themselves, using the application for that.

As per the note, you can send shopping lists, reminders, notes and to-do lists, and more.

Other functionality available

In addition, WhatsApp also released another feature, which may attract the attention of users. You can now create polls in groups and conversations.

The company also said that it is already in the process of studying an upcoming feature, which may be available in some time.

The new functionality may allow users to be able to shop and also search for other companies, all using WhatsApp.

In this way, WhatsApp also reported that this possibility could make the shopping experience a game changer, since it will not be necessary to migrate to another platform to complete the purchase.

