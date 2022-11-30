Neymar could be cut from the World Cup for surprising and worrying reason

Neymar

November 29, 2022 · 11:00 am

the striker Neymar, 30 years old, felt a “indisposition” this Monday afternoon while continuing treatment for an injury to his right ankle. The Brazilian number 10 stayed at the hotel, as planned, while the team faced the Switzerland for the second round of World Cup. The team trained by Tite won by 1 to 0 and secured qualification for the round of 16 of the competition with one game in advance.

After the game, the striker vinicius jr told journalists that Neymar had a fever on Monday, but nothing to worry the team, according to members of the Brazilian commission. 🇧🇷Neymar was sad that he couldn’t come, he’s a little bad. Not just the foot, but a little fever too. We are hoping he recovers as soon as possible.”said the athlete Real Madrid.

More World Cup news

Any problem with Flamengo? Tite prefers to put a bad player leaving Pedro on the bench

Neymar’s health status goes into alert and the Brazilian team may leave the World Cup

Neymar posted a photo watching the Brazil game from the hotel, where he is recovering from an injury that kept him out of the match against Switzerland and that can also make him lose the game against Cameroon through the group stage world🇧🇷 Brazil will face the African team on Friday, at 4 pm🇧🇷 After this Monday’s match, the number 10 also made a publication praising casemirothe scorer of the Brazilian winning goal.

Danilo also worries

In addition to Neymarthe selection also lost due to physical problems the right side Danilo🇧🇷 The player had an injury to the medial ligament, on the inside of the foot, on his debut against Serbia🇧🇷 His situation is considered more worrying than that of the attacker. Danilo went to the stadium today to watch the match against Switzerland, even celebrated the goal of casemiro with teammates, after being carried by the goalkeeper weverton🇧🇷