Neymar is treated in three periods to recover

Neymar has been making a maximum effort to be available to the Brazilian team as soon as possible at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, even if Brazil’s situation in the tournament has become calmer since the victory over Switzerland. After the injury on his debut, against Serbia, the number 10 undergoes intensive treatment, with works in three periods and using high-tech devices.

Neymar and Danilo, who also have an ankle injury, divide the day between “conventional physiotherapy”, with professionals from the coaching staff, and more modern and indirect methods, such as cryotherapy and electrotherapy. Cryotherapy is a more modern arm of thermotherapy, which has always been used in football, and is done through a state-of-the-art equipment that lowers site temperature more accurately than traditional ice application. With that, it helps to decrease inflammation faster. Electrotherapy, on the other hand, involves the use of electrical currents for rehabilitation, with muscle stimulation.

For cryotherapy, the CBF entered into a partnership with Avanutri, a company that is also with the Uruguayan team in the Cup, which developed “Cryo Sport”. The technology utilizes a temperature-decreasing tool with controlled compression through a boot. It unites cryotherapy with compressotherapy.

“In the cases of Neymar and Danilo, the equipment is used to reduce edema, as it performs continuous compression, a practice widely used in Brazilian clubs and abroad as well, bringing excellent results in the recovery of athletes. How is it possible to regulate compression according to the pain of each athlete, the equipment generates a lot of comfort in the treatment”, explained Alexandre Barbosa, physiotherapist coordinator of Vasco and member of Avanutri.

“It is worth mentioning that with Cryo Sport it is also possible to regulate the flow of water, making the heat exchange more efficient, in addition to being able to regulate the temperature of the treatment. Neymar’s ankle will have a great gain in the range of motion due to the reduction of edema in the next few days”, he added.

Neymar sees Brazil vs Switzerland having ankle treatment Image: Reproduction

The equipment was designed to reach 360 degrees of reach of the injury site, without leaving to act in any inflamed area. Neymar showed the device in an image published on his social networks during Brazil’s victory over Switzerland yesterday (28).

Electrotherapy is not new to physiotherapy, but it has been perfected over the years with the advancement of technology. Today, microcurrents are controlled by cell phone or a remote control. “Each microcurrent has a purpose: interferential, Russian, helping with drainage… It depends on the modulation. The currents are increasingly refined for a given purpose and are now controlled by bluetooth🇧🇷 Electrotherapy currents are old and efficient, but now they are optimized”, said Jomar Ottoni, a former physiotherapist at Palmeiras, Santos, Athletico and Cruzeiro. Currently, one of his jobs is to be performance coordinator for defender João Victor, from Benfica ( PER).

“I believe that the CBF medical commission is doing a mix: conventional drainage, electrotherapy, cryotherapy, compresses and also laser. In this acute phase, of the first seven days, these are the mechanisms that physiotherapy normally uses. And CBF has the very best in technology,” he concluded.

The expectation of the Brazilian team is to have Neymar and Danilo available in the round of 16 of the World Cup. Tite’s team will face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana or South Korea. Brazil is trying to recover the duo by “conventional means”, without having to resort to methods such as infiltration, in which the medicine is placed directly on the injured site — this measure, a type of Plan B, can be used in more critical situations.

