Neymar stayed at the team’s hotel due to fever, reveals Vinícius Junior

Vinicius Junior revealed that Neymar did not go to the stadium to watch Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup, as the playmaker had a fever.

Neymar, who suffered an ankle injury on his debut in Brazil, was the only international player not to travel to Estadio 974 for the match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Danilo, who also suffered an ankle injury on his debut, accompanied the Brazilian team to the stadium.

“He (Neymar) was sad for not being able to come to the game”, said Vinicius Junior. “He was not feeling well. Not just because of the foot, but also because he had a bit of a fever. We hope he recovers as soon as possible.”

On Sunday, Neymar gave positive signs of returning in time for Brazil’s World Cup campaign. Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said:

“Neymar and Danilo had an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in both ankles. We will try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup.”

Neymar then broke his silence in an Instagram post, talking about his pride in wearing the Brazil jersey. He said that he always had to pursue his dreams and goals and highlighted that nothing was easy for him in life.

“The pride and love I feel for wearing the shirt is inexplicable. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born in, it would be BRAZIL. Nothing in my life was given or easy, I always had to chase my dreams and my goals”, said Neymar.

“Never wishing harm to anyone, but helping those in need. Today has become one of the hardest moments of my career… and again in a world cup. I have an injury yes, it sucks, it’s going to hurt but I’m sure I’ll have the chance to come back because I’ll do my best to help my country, my teammates and myself. Too long to wait for the enemy to drop me like this? NEVER ! I am the SON OF THE IMPOSSIBLE GOD and my FAITH is infinite.”

Neymar shared an Instagram story of him watching the Brazil v Switzerland game on television. He also praised Casemiro, scorer of Brazil’s winning goal. “Casemiro has been the best defensive midfielder in the world for a long time,” wrote Neymar.