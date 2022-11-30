Neymar uses cryotherapy to speed up recovery and return to the national team







Neymar leaves game with swollen ankle Photo: Molly Darlington / Reuters

Harmed by injuries at the World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian team has an ally to speed up the recovery of injured athletes and tries to prevent others from getting injured. This is cryotherapy, a treatment in which the body is subjected to very low temperatures.

Athletes enter an ice cabin and stay there for one to three minutes exposed to a temperature that can reach minus 180 degrees. The device emits a nitrogen mist and stimulates healing and recovery, among other therapeutic results, being more efficient than the traditional application of ice.

With a ligament injury to his right ankle, Neymar adhered to the treatment, as far as the Estadão, and has been doing daily sessions inside the freezing cabin, called cryosauna. As it promotes vasoconstriction, the application of cold to the site can help reduce inflammation and deflate the ankle of the number 10, who has been “sleeping”, according to his teammates, in the hotel’s physiotherapy room to be able to return to the selection in the World Cup playoffs.

Neymar has been undergoing intensive treatment for three periods of the day and using technological devices to speed up his rehabilitation. The star of the team and Danilo did not face Switzerland nor will they be able to play against Cameroon in the close of the first phase, Friday, the 2nd, at Lusail Stadium, as well as Alex Sandrowho suffered a hip muscle injury. Tite will choose an alternative team, composed basically of reserves. Neymar didn’t even go to the stadium with the delegation in the match against Switzerland. He stayed at the hotel.

Proponents of the treatment believe that the short, temperature-controlled shocks trigger the release of adrenaline into the bloodstream, which increases heart rate, muscle strength and blood pressure, and improves the immune system.

“It is nothing more than a very advanced ice bath”, defines the entrepreneur Lucas Bonini Izkovitzto Estadão🇧🇷 He is a partner at CryoBrazil, a company that entered into a partnership with the CBF to provide the equipment. The contract is in force only during the World Cup in Qatar, but there is negotiation for the entity to buy a machine to leave it permanently at Granja Comary, in Teresópolis.

“The equipment reduces the feeling of muscle fatigue, in addition to eliminating all toxins from the body,” says Lucas, who has been working with the technology since 2018. He came to Qatar and was responsible for air transporting the machine, with guidance from the department of CBF logistics. He also participated in a dinner with the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues. In Brazil, Corinthians, Cruzeiro and Red Bull Bragantino have the equipment in their training centers.





Cryotherapy machine used to treat Neymar Photo: Disclosure / Estadão

In addition to cryotherapy and conventional physiotherapy sessions, Neymar also uses a modern orthopedic boot on his ankle that mixes cryotherapy and compression therapy, as shown by the Brazilian star in a publication on his social networks.

The idea of ​​the coaching staff, in conversation with the medical department, is to recover the player by traditional means, without having to resort to infiltration. This is an alternative that will be used as a last resort, depending on the level of difficulty of Brazil’s opponent in the Cup or the risk of elimination.

Cryotherapy was invented by Japanese doctor Toshima Yamauchi in the late 1970s, but it was popularized in sport after star Cristiano Ronaldo adopted the treatment in 2013 and paid 45,000 euros to install cryosauna in his mansion in Madrid when he defended Real Madrid. Madrid.

When he moved from Italy to England to play for Manchester United – a club he no longer plays for last week – the Portuguese rebuilt his empire and spent another 50,000 pounds to bring the “human refrigerator” from Turin to Manchester. He does not give up this treatment and has already published images on his social networks inside the icy cabin.

“Now I’m going to get some ice to take the pain away. What’s called cryotherapy, isn’t it?”, said Tite, in a joking tone, at the end of the press conference after the victory over the Swiss, citing the fatigue that has accumulated due to the pressure he deals with at the Worlds.

