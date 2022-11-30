Neymar wins new luxury jet that costs US$ 44 million

Brazilian national team striker Neymar has already been voted one of the best soccer players in the world. More than that, he is also on the list of the highest paid of all, which has already earned him many millions. It is no wonder that the sportsman added another plane to his personal fleet.

See too: Flamengo viralizes for interest in Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar; “dream”

According to the Uol news website, Neymar now has a Falcon 900LX jet that can carry up to 14 passengers. In addition to this, the attacker has a Cessna Citation Sovereign and an Airbus ACH145 helicopter, nicknamed Batman.

Neymar adds another plane to his fleet

The new plane The jet was manufactured in 2011 and is now part of the player’s company, Neymar Sport e Marketing Ltda. The trimotor’s internal capacity can be adjusted to carry 6 people with comfortable beds and fully reclined.

There is a system and high-speed connection for those on board to access the internet. One of the main advantages is the agility that Neymar’s new plane offers. It is possible to leave Brazil and arrive in Europe within a flight with a maximum of one stopover.

Before belonging to the attacker’s company, the same plane is registered with an offshore investment company in Hong Kong, in China🇧🇷 There is a kitchen, bathroom and the aforementioned accommodation.

fleet of millions

The price of a Falcon 900LX varies, but it can be acquired from US$ 44 million, that is, R$ 235.7 million. Older models can be purchased for half the price. This aircraft can exceed 900 km per hour.

Meanwhile, the helicopter titled Batman because of its styling cost around R$50 million. In this case, the vehicle was purchased new in 2019 and is just one of the assets that the striker has managed to collect throughout his career in the biggest clubs in the world.