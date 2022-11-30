Neymar’s private collection with cars and jet is worth more than R$ 1 billion

Good or bad, we’re all talking about Neymar lately. At the age of 30, the player became famous in the football world and beyond for being a controversial figure. In addition to being successful in his career as a football player, currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain and for the Brazilian national team, Neymar has a luxury collection valued at more than R$1 billion.

For the most part, the player keeps a low profile regarding his fleet. Despite this, the equity is already estimated at around US$ 200 million, just over R$ 1 billion at the current exchange rate. The collection includes luxury cars, helicopters, a private jet and even a yacht.

Currently, the footballer is out of the 2022 World Cup group stage due to a new ankle injury. Considered one of the most talented and popular in the world, he is a fan of brands like Ferrari and Audi. Back in Barcelona, ​​Spain, Neymar even bought (and crashed) a Ferrari 458. According to rumors, he also owns a Ferrari GTC4Lusso.

At that time, the “Ney boy” was often seen driving an Audi R8 Spyder, later changed to an Audi RS7 and the Q7 SUV. But his collection is even bigger and includes a Mercedes-AMG GT, a Volkswagen Touareg, a Porsche Panamera Turbo and an Aston Martin Vulcan. There are also rumors that say that the player also bought a Lamborghini Veneno and a McLaren 570S, but this information is not confirmed.

Car that only has 50 copies manufactured

In his collection, the most striking car is the Maserati MC12 with white and blue paintwork. Launched in 2004 as a limited series of just 50 examples, the car was worth more than $800,000 at the time. Today, however, it can cost US$ 2 million, the equivalent of R$ 10.6 million in the current exchange rate of our currency.

Collection includes helicopters, jet and yacht

But Neymar’s collection is not limited to cars. In 2013, the player bought a Eurocopter EC130 B4 helicopter for an estimated price of US$ 4 million (R$ 21.2 million). Three years later, in 2015, the model was exchanged for an even more expensive and sophisticated one, a fully customized Airbus H145 worth US$ 15 million (R$ 79.3 million).

Neymar also has a private jet, an Embraer Legacy 450, also with a customized interior and valued at US$ 12.6 million (R$ 66.8 million).

Until 2016, he also owned Nadine, a yacht made by Italian Ferretti. The vessel was seized, however, along with the Eurocopter on charges of tax evasion.