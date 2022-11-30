Notebook for programming: 6 laptops starting at R$ 2,745 | Which to Buy?

Notebooks for programming are ideal for developers or students. Companies such as Lenovo, Acer, Dell and Apple offer models that may be interesting for various profiles of professionals in this area with a focus on Java, CCS and HTML, or even for application developers for prices starting at R$ 2,745, as is the This is the case of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, which features 8 GB of RAM and an AMD R Series CPU.

The Dell G15, on the other hand, has a 512 GB SSD and a Linux operating system and can be purchased for prices starting at R$ 4,099. Another option is the MacBook Air M2, which features a processor made by Apple and promises fluidity and power for around R$ 13,529. Below are six notebooks for programming that are on sale in Brazil in 2022.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3 features a 3rd generation Ryzen 7 processor from AMD. The model features an ultra-thin silver format, displayed on a 15.6 Full HD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display features an anti-glare screen, while the operating system is Linux. The keyboard provides a more robust size by providing lateralized numeric keys, favoring practicality when using it. The keyboard pattern guarantees the ABNT2 format, which brings the “ç” and the symbols most used in Brazil. It is sold for values ​​starting at R$ 2,745.

The device features an 8GB RAM memory and AMD R Series CPU. In addition, it offers a 256 GB SSD storage, which should be interesting for those who need considerable space to store files, not to mention that the SSD provides greater speed to open software without crashing. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers positively praise the processor’s power. However, they criticize the quality of the material that covers the computer, which can compromise the useful life of the product.

Pros: AMD R Series CPU

AMD R Series CPU Cons: SSD issue reports

The Acer Aspire Nitro 5 is a model with a numerical keyboard on the side with backlighting on each of the keys. The model has a screen in the standard size of 15.6 with Full HD resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 pixels. It is a computer with entirely black details, which can be a good option for those looking for a more discreet model and keyboard. The device also has the Windows 11 operating system out of the box. The product is sold for figures from R$ 3,999.

It has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. The dedicated video card is also the GeForce GTX 1650, with 4 GB. In addition, the model offers a system with Air Cooler, promising to cool the inside of the machine at times of higher performance, such as when running heavy applications and complex graphics for hours. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlighted its high-performance function and backlit keyboard that complete a more modern look.

Pros: cost benefit

cost benefit Cons: screen usually has dead pixels after a certain time of use

The Dell G15 is a gamer notebook, but it should offer enough performance for anyone who wants a laptop for programming. It features the Linux operating system and is aimed at people looking for a computer for work and HTML creations. The machine has 512 GB internal SSD storage and 8 GB RAM memory. In addition, it offers a more efficient system for dispersing air from the inside to the outside, essential to prevent overheating. Another highlight is the video card, a resource that can improve the display of details and videos. The product can be found for figures starting at R$ 4,099.

The sides have USB and HDMI connections to connect to other devices, as well as a P2 port for headphones. The product is indicated for those looking for an intermediate machine. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers point to the system’s good efficiency and speed. However, they criticized the presence of noise during certain machine processes.

Pros: red backlit keyboard

red backlit keyboard Cons: may make noise

The Acer Aspire 5 features a standard 15.6″ display with a Full HD resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 pixels. It features an SSD, which should considerably increase the fluidity and speed of the machine to open and run files and heavy applications. This feature also has an internal storage capacity equivalent to 512 GB, a value that can please most audiences. The product retails for around R$5,194.

The RAM memory provides the modern DDR4 standard with 8 GB: a sufficient value for professional use and suitable for anyone looking for a machine for editions, creations and programming. The operating system is Linux, accompanied by the 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, users highlighted the high productivity performance and aluminum rear finish. However, they highlighted that the system tends not to be compatible with many applications.

Pros: i7 and 512 GB SSD

i7 and 512 GB SSD Cons: may present incompatibility with applications

Apple’s MacBook Pro M2 is one of the tech giant’s most powerful computers. In the new version, it features a 13.3-inch retina display, the same size as the MacBook Air released in 2020. In addition, the smaller version of the Pro is the only one that features Apple’s M2 chip based on ARM, with exclusive functions for macOS. The device features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU in its specifications, in addition to offering up to 24 GB of unified memory, and can be configured to bring up to 2 TB of internal storage. The product can be ideal for programmers and can be found for R$ 11,699.

This size is the only one that brings Touch Bar and Touch ID, plus an HD webcam. The battery offers 20 hours of battery life, two hours longer than the M2 version of the MacBook Air. Despite not having a MagSafe port, it has Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack. One bright spot, according to buyers who rated the computer 5 out of 5 stars, is the retina display with over 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color gamut.

Pros: M2 processor and Touch Bar

M2 processor and Touch Bar Cons: high price

The MacBook Air M2 increased the computer’s performance, in addition to fluidity and power in contents that allow viewing, in more detail, functions for creations, HTMLs and editions. In its specifications, it is possible to see that Apple kept the eight-core CPU, but in the update, it brings a ten-core GPU. The Air 2.0 offers 8GB RAM and 3.2GHz CPU speed. According to the creators of the machine, it is possible to have up to 24 GB of unified memory with up to 2 TB of SSD storage. Interested consumers need to disburse R$ 13,529 to buy the laptop.

The new model with macOS has USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, headphone jack and Touch ID sensor also appear in this version of the device. The new update features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut and support for a billion colors for more vibrant and detailed viewing. Plus up to 18 hours of battery life. Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars, past buyers have listed the quality of the screen and high speed of the machine.

Pros: retina display and M2 chip

retina display and M2 chip Cons: high price

