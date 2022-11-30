Nubank releases massive limit increase and surprises customers

Nubank customers used Twitter to comment on the new limit release by the financial institution

This Wednesday (30), Nubank customers used social networks to report a fintech limit increase. Apparently, several people got an extra amount to spend. Faced with the demand for an increase in the limit at Nubank, this could be quite a novelty for some clients of the financial institution.

Exemption from IPVA 2023: see the 30 diseases that guarantee exemption from payment of tax

Currently, Nubank has a credit assessment to release limits to users.

Nubank limit increase

Bank customers reported the increases via Twitter on Wednesday. Look.

I try to improve as a person, then nubank goes there and increases my limit, I’ll tell you, see — Ma_🍒 (@Maiabc7) November 30, 2022

Customers do not always get an increase in the limit, as Nubank performs a detailed analysis to find out the user’s history. Therefore, when the limit increases, the financial institution’s customers use social networks to celebrate or complain.

Have you ever worked or do you work with a formal contract? See the money that may be available to you

About fintech limit

To release limits to customers, Nubank carries out an analysis based on the user’s consumption habits. Paying invoices on time, for example, is a factor taken into account by the bank when deciding on the limit.

In addition, the financial institution makes this assessment periodically and at different times to better understand the person’s profile.

Bradesco doubles in size and changes its name after new billionaire investment

When requesting the increase, the user can inform the amount he wants. From there, the bank proceeds to carry out the procedure.

Image: Diego Thomazini / shutterstock.com