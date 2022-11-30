Onana, goalkeeper from Cameroon, returns to his country after discussion with coach

Goalkeeper André Onana no longer competes in the World Cup. This Tuesday (29), the player made a post on his social networks confirming that he is leaving Qatar and returning to Cameroon after discussion with coach Rigobert Song.

Song and Onana would have argued because of tactical issues, which meant that the Inter Milan archer was punished by the coach and did not enter the field in the 3-3 draw with Serbia, for the second round of the World Cup.

“I would like to express my affection for my team and my country, but yesterday I was prevented from being on the pitch to help Cameroon. I have always behaved in a way that would lead the country to success. I have striven to find solutions to a situation. that players often pass, but there was no will on the other side”, wrote the goalkeeper.

The tendency is for Cameroon to have, against Brazil, once again, the presence of Devis Epassy as the holder of the goal of the African selection. To qualify for the round of 16 of the World Cup, the ‘Indomitable Lions’ will have to beat the Selection, hope that Serbia doesn’t win with more balance than Cameroon and that Switzerland at least draw – provided that Choupo-Moting and co. end up with a bigger balance.