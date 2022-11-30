Paolla Oliveira loses cell phone in app car and vents: “Privacy threatened” | News

“This weekend a very annoying situation happened to me that turned into an even bigger frustration. I was returning home at dawn from Friday to Saturday and my cell phone ended up in the car of an Uber driver. After using the route they give to lost objects, with only 2 contact attempts where the driver did not answer, I was prevented from trying again. Uber’s response was that it had already requested that service, no other concrete response came. It could be any one. It says that they did not find it, that the driver disappeared, but we deserved a response. I tried to talk to Uber all day. I managed to send direct messages here on Twitter and Instagram asking for help. The responses were automatic and vague. I was working, without my cell phone, just wanting to talk to someone who could effectively guide me on how I could proceed. How to get to talk to the driver. It’s frustrating not knowing who to turn to. It’s not just material value. It’s our digi security such and privacy threatened. We shouldn’t be treated this way by the service. And still not having any human solidarity, just a computer thanking you for the contact and that’s it. In this case, it wasn’t even about having the cell phone again (also because Uber makes it clear that it is not responsible for lost objects), but could it be that if there had been effective help and talked to the driver, it would have avoided the inconvenience and still not lost a good ? It seems to me that Uber is not very respectful of the customer for not facilitating this effective access. Even if you are not responsible for the outcome, the attempt should be the responsibility of that service. Unimaginable the amount of people who go through situations like this every day. Situations that could be resolved if people had access to the company. And this disregard by Uber is serious when it does not take people into account. From the driver to the user, we are numbers.”