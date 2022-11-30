Pedro tries to bicycle with a pass from Daniel Alves; watch

The Brazilian team reappeared today (29) after the 1-0 victory over Switzerland, which secured their place in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Coach Tite saw a lot of intensity in the six against six activity on a reduced field with reservations. The starters did regenerative training.

Those who played at Estádio 974 against the Swiss did a lighter activity. Rodrygo, who entered the break, was the exception and participated in the regenerative. In the work of the substitutes, Daniel Alves and Pedro drew attention.

At a certain point in training, Dani crossed perfectly, Pedro turned a bicycle and the ball skimmed Ederson’s crossbar. Daniel Alves and Pedro are two of those who hope to win the first minutes on the field against Cameroon on Friday (2), at 4 pm (Brasília time), at Estádio Lusail, for the last round of the group stage of the Cup.

As Brazil is already ranked and only needs a draw to be the first in Group G, Tite can spare some starters. And this information was a stimulus for this Tuesday’s training session. Everyone wants to show service in search of a chance against Cameroon.

Alex Telles, Antony, Bremer, Bruno Guimarães, Daniel Alves, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Pedro played in a six-against-six movement, in addition to goalkeepers Ederson and Weverton. Alex Telles is expected to start against Cameroon due to a muscle injury to Alex Sandro’s hip.

Some starters appeared on the lawn, but only to observe the training and wearing flip-flops, like Fred and Richarlison. Danilo took a look too. Neymar did not show up at the training center and continues in physiotherapy.

Danilo and Neymar, both with ankle problems, should be available for the round of 16 of the Cup. Brazil will face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana or South Korea in the next phase.