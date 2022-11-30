Poland tops Group C, ahead of Argentina and Saudi Arabia, while Mexico is bottom. In the fight against AIDS, countries need to advance in prevention – Agência AIDS

There is only one round left to define all the qualifiers for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar and there are few definitions so far.

For the last round of Group C, Argentina faces Poland, this Wednesday (30), at 4 pm, . In case of victory, Messi’s team is guaranteed in the round of 16 of the World Cup. If they tie, the team will have to cheer against Saudi Arabia, which faces Mexico, on the same day and time.

Poland, like Argentina, depends on its own forces. If you win or tie, you will be classified. If he loses, he will have to root for a draw between Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Saudi Arabia also depends only on itself and guarantees a place in the round of 16 if it beats Mexico. If they draw, they will have to root against Argentina.

Mexico arrives in the last round with less chances than the rivals and needs to beat Saudi Arabia to dream of the next phase of the Cup. However, even so, they would have to hope for a victory for Poland over Argentina or a great triumph for the “hermanos” over Poland to, thus, have a better goal difference than the Europeans.

See below how the fight against AIDS is in these countries:

Argentina

For a population of approximately 44 million inhabitants, Argentina has an HIV prevalence of 0.4% among adults (15 to 49 years old) and about 140,000 people living with the virus, according to the most recent report by the Program Joint United Nations on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), 2021. The main means of transmission is sexual intercourse.

The percentage of people undergoing treatment in Argentina is 65%. Although antiretroviral therapy is accessible in large cities and guaranteed by law in the country, there is a logistical problem due to the fact that most of the poorest areas are isolated or located in rural areas. In addition, stigma makes access difficult, as many people hesitate to seek treatment in their communities – fearing stigma after disclosure of the diagnosis, they end up choosing not to seek health services.

In 2020, Argentina recorded 5,600 new HIV infections and 1,400 AIDS-related deaths.

The populations most affected by HIV/AIDS in Argentina are gay men and other men who have sex with men, with a prevalence of 15.7%, and people deprived of liberty, with a rate of 2.7%.

Also according to UNAIDS, Argentina has reached significant milestones in the response to HIV, adopting a test and treatment approach since 2015. The estimated coverage of people living with HIV accessing antiretroviral therapy is among the highest in Latin America.

Mexico

In Mexico, about 360,000 people are living with HIV in an estimated population of 130.3 million people. According to estimates by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), of this total, 290,000 are male. 220,000 people are on antiretroviral therapy and 200,000 have an undetectable viral load.

The HIV epidemic is classified as concentrated, since it has not advanced in the general population, but remains in specific populations, such as men who have sex with men (MSM), injecting drug users (IDU), male sex workers and, to a lesser extent, female sex workers and the prison population.

The form of transmission in 90% of cases is sexual, mainly among men over 15 years old. In the first years of the epidemic, homosexual and bisexual men represented more than 90% of the total registered cases. According to the report, they are now approximately 70% of the total. Vertical transmission (TV, infection from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding) has a very low percentage.

The prevalence of the virus in the adult population (between 15 and 49 years old) is 0.6%, being above 17% among MSM, transvestites and transgender women, 2.5% IDUs, 7% among sex workers and 0.7 % among people deprived of liberty.

Poland

Poland has a stable situation of HIV epidemiology, since the beginning of the epidemic in 1985 until December 31, 2021, it has registered a total of 26,486 HIV infections.

The country is among the first in Central and Eastern Europe to offer comprehensive and free access to diagnostics, antiretroviral treatment and care for people living with HIV/AIDS.

Currently, access to antiretrovirals is available in all regions of Poland. The program runs in 22 Polish hospitals and medical units. The treatment has been funded since 2001 under the government health policy program “Antiretroviral treatment of people living with HIV in Poland”.

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, homosexuality can be punished with the death penalty, according to the laws of Islamic law. Possession and consumption of alcohol and drugs are also prohibited. In the case of drugs, their possession or consumption is severely punished by the constitution, including the application of the death penalty.

In 2016, a football club in the country fired a player for being HIV positive. Taking into account undiagnosed infections, the most recent UNAIDS report estimates that there are 8,600 people living with HIV/AIDS in Saudi Arabia who know their HIV status and 8,520 people are on treatment.

The prevalence of the virus in the country is 0.02%. Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 250 people have died as a result of the disease.

Despite the numbers, there is little information about HIV and sexuality. A survey released in the country in 2016 showed that three out of four university students believed that people with HIV and AIDS should be “isolated from the public”.

AIDS News Agency Staff