Program yourself: Check out this Wednesday’s cultural agenda, November 30 (11/30) | Life & Art

Coletiva Negrada presents a show at Cineteatro

Coletiva Negrada presents “Procedimentos Para Não Esquecer”, a “party-spectacle” that seeks to promote the maintenance of memories of black and native peoples through the fields of dance, theater and music. Each presentation promotes dances with different rhythmic proposals. This Wednesday, the 30th, the highlight is forró. The show has already been presented at the Museu de Imagem e do Som do Ceará (MIS – CE) and at the Teatro Universitário Paschoal Carlos Magno, in Maranhão.

When: Wednesday, November 30th

Where: Cineteatro São Luiz (Major Facundo Street, 500 – Downtown)

Free

Exposure

The exhibition “Linha Sul” is available for visitation at the Bom Jardim Cultural Center (CCBJ). Developed by the visual artist, researcher and educator Léo Silva, the exhibition is the result of artistic, performative and historical research in relation to the memories and landscapes of a railway line in Ceará. The project brings together video art, photography, performance and installation.

When: until December 1st

Where: CCBJ Multigallery (Rua 3 Corações, 400 – Granja Lisboa)

Free

“Black Adam” is the new film inspired by the DC universe with Dwayne Johnson in the cast

black adam

The feature film “Black Adam” (2022), starring Dwayne Johnson, is available on digital platforms with content that brings exclusive details, such as the actor’s preparation for the role, costume design, technological innovations in the film and more . The narrative presents the anti-hero Adam Black, who is released from his earthly tomb after almost 5,000 years in prison. The story is based on the eponymous character from the comic books.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Claro TV, SKY Play, UOL Play, Vivo Play, Watch Brasil, YouTube, Microsoft and Apple TV.

Project aims to offer free music lessons

Music in Ceará

The Musicou Project, managed by Sustenidos Social Organization for Culture, arrives in the municipality of Quixadá with the proposal to offer free music courses for children, young people and adults. The initiative offers 178 vacancies, divided between musical initiation courses, choral singing, accordion and percussion. Classes are collective and continue until the 23rd of December. The project should also pass through other cities in the state.

More info: sustainidos.org.br

All ‘Twilight’ saga films will be available on Globoplay

Twilight

The first film in the Twilight saga will be shown again on the Cinépolis network between November 1st and 7th. Based on the work of Stephenie Meyer, the saga features Isabella Swan (Kristen Stewart), a human who falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). Pre-sales are now available at the box office or on the website.

Sessions and more info: www.cinepolis.com.br/pre-vendas

Dance

The shows “Muro de Borboletas” and “Dança Cidadania”, both end-of-year projects of the Basic Training Course in Dance at Vila das Artes, are presented at Theatro José de Alencar (TJA) this Wednesday, 30th, at 6:30 pm . The first montage presents scenic work with body imagery symbols represented by women. The second presents a production created on top of collective struggles.

When: Wednesday 30th at 6:30pm

Where: José de Alencar Theater (Rua Liberato Barroso, 525 – Centro)

Free

